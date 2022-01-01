Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada tacos in Astoria

Astoria restaurants
Astoria restaurants that serve carne asada tacos

Tacuba - Astoria

35 01 36th street, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tacos carne asada$15.00
La Tiendita Taqueria

3706 30th Ave, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
CARNE ASADA TACO$10.25
Two 48hr marinated grilled flank steak tacos, guacamole, diced yellow onion & fresh cilantro. Served with house-made corn tortilla
