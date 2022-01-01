Carne asada tacos in Astoria

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Carne asada tacos in
/
/
/
Carne Asada Tacos
Astoria restaurants that serve carne asada tacos
Tacuba - Astoria
35 01 36th street, Astoria
No reviews yet
Tacos carne asada
$15.00
More about Tacuba - Astoria
La Tiendita Taqueria
3706 30th Ave, Astoria
No reviews yet
CARNE ASADA TACO
$10.25
Two 48hr marinated grilled flank steak tacos, guacamole, diced yellow onion & fresh cilantro. Served with house-made corn tortilla
More about La Tiendita Taqueria
