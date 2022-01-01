Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken noodles in
Astoria
/
Astoria
/
Astoria
/
Chicken Noodles
Astoria restaurants that serve chicken noodles
Dino's Pizzeria
30-01 Broadway, Astoria
No reviews yet
Chicken Noodle Soup
$5.50
More about Dino's Pizzeria
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Local Kitchen
3507 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria
Avg 3.7
(70 reviews)
Chicken Noodles
$5.50
More about Local Kitchen
Browse other tasty dishes in Astoria
Chicken Parmesan
Skirt Steaks
Tortellini
Fajitas
Tiramisu
Grilled Steaks
Carne Asada Tacos
Pepperoni Rolls
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1878 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(60 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(931 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(399 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(580 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(316 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(83 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston