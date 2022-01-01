Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken noodles in Astoria

Astoria restaurants
Astoria restaurants that serve chicken noodles

Dino's Pizzeria image

 

Dino's Pizzeria

30-01 Broadway, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Noodle Soup$5.50
More about Dino's Pizzeria
Local Kitchen image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Local Kitchen

3507 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria

Avg 3.7 (70 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Noodles$5.50
More about Local Kitchen

