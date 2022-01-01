Chicken parmesan in Astoria

Astoria restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

Chicken Parmigiana Entrees image

Slice Astoria 30th ave

37-08 30th Ave, Astoria

Avg 4.4 (458 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parmigiana Entrees$14.00
More about Slice Astoria 30th ave
Chicken Parmigiana Entrees image

 

Slice - Astoria Broadway

3812 Broadway, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmigiana Hero$11.00
Seasoned chicken cutlet, mozzarella cheese and tomato gravy on a toasted sesame hero with house made chips or side salad
Chicken Parmigiana Entrees$14.00
Seasoned chicken cutlet, melted mozzarella and tomato gravy served with spaghetti. add $1 for vodka sauce sub
More about Slice - Astoria Broadway

