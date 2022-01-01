Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pasta in Astoria

Astoria restaurants
Astoria restaurants that serve chicken pasta

Dino's Pizzeria image

 

Dino's Pizzeria

30-01 Broadway, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pasta Chicken & Broccoli$13.95
More about Dino's Pizzeria
Bubba's Bistro image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Bubba's Bistro - Ditmars

31-13A Ditmars Blvd, Astoria

Avg 4.5 (23 reviews)
Takeout
Louisiana Chicken Pasta$22.00
More about Bubba's Bistro - Ditmars

