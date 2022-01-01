Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken pasta in
Astoria
/
Astoria
/
Astoria
/
Chicken Pasta
Astoria restaurants that serve chicken pasta
Dino's Pizzeria
30-01 Broadway, Astoria
No reviews yet
Pasta Chicken & Broccoli
$13.95
More about Dino's Pizzeria
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Bubba's Bistro - Ditmars
31-13A Ditmars Blvd, Astoria
Avg 4.5
(23 reviews)
Louisiana Chicken Pasta
$22.00
More about Bubba's Bistro - Ditmars
