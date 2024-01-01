Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken piccata in Astoria

Go
Astoria restaurants
Toast

Astoria restaurants that serve chicken piccata

Dino's Pizzeria image

 

Dino's Pizzeria

30-01 Broadway, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Piccata$17.45
More about Dino's Pizzeria
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Gino's Pizzeria & Restaurant - New - Ginos Pizzza at Broadway

43-19 Broadway, Astoria

Avg 4.5 (639 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Piccata$17.95
More about Gino's Pizzeria & Restaurant - New - Ginos Pizzza at Broadway

Browse other tasty dishes in Astoria

Chicken Pizza

Meat Pies

Chicken Francese

Tacos

Caesar Salad

Antipasto Salad

Pepperoni Rolls

Chicken Marsala

Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2498 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (79 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1185 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (622 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (718 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (427 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (129 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (315 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston