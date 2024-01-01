Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken piccata in
Astoria
/
Astoria
/
Astoria
/
Chicken Piccata
Astoria restaurants that serve chicken piccata
Dino's Pizzeria
30-01 Broadway, Astoria
No reviews yet
Chicken Piccata
$17.45
More about Dino's Pizzeria
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Gino's Pizzeria & Restaurant - New - Ginos Pizzza at Broadway
43-19 Broadway, Astoria
Avg 4.5
(639 reviews)
Chicken Piccata
$17.95
More about Gino's Pizzeria & Restaurant - New - Ginos Pizzza at Broadway
