Chicken sandwiches in Astoria
Astoria restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Butcher Bar
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Butcher Bar
37-10 30th Ave, Astoria
|Mama's Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.49
Buttermilk brine overnight. Served with lettuce and tomato & country ranch dressing. ASK FOR IT SPICY! Jalapenos & Hot Habanero sauce (+1)
|Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$13.99
Marinated & Grilled Breast, topped with lettuce and tomato.
More about Bubba's Bistro
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Bubba's Bistro
31-13A Ditmars Blvd, Astoria
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$16.95
More about Fresco's Cantina
BURRITOS • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Fresco's Cantina
12-14 31st Ave, Astoria
|Cantina Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Panko crusted Chicken Breast, topped with our melted 4 cheese blend, crispy applewood- bacon, pickled purple cabbage and Bacon-Chipotle Mayo in a toasted brioche bun - served with our famous fries