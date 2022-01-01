Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken soup in Astoria

Go
Astoria restaurants
Toast

Astoria restaurants that serve chicken soup

Dino's Pizzeria image

 

Dino's Pizzeria

30-01 Broadway, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Noodle Soup$5.50
More about Dino's Pizzeria
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Gino's Pizzeria & Restaurant - New - Ginos Pizzza at Broadway

43-19 Broadway, Astoria

Avg 4.5 (639 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Soup$5.95
More about Gino's Pizzeria & Restaurant - New - Ginos Pizzza at Broadway

Browse other tasty dishes in Astoria

Chicken Pizza

Souvlaki

Chicken Parmesan

Garlic Parmesan

Sweet Potato Fries

Tortellini

Pudding

Garlic Bread

Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1808 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (57 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (898 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (561 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (300 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (78 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (212 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston