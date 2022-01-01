Chili in Astoria
Astoria restaurants that serve chili
Butcher Bar
37-10 30th Ave, Astoria
|Chili Cheese Nachos
|$14.49
Chili, three cheese sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream & jalapenos served over our house made corn tortilla chips or handcut fries. Add Smoked Pork or BBQ Chicken (+3)
|Grass-Fed Beef Chili
|$9.49
Our grass-fed beef & pinto beans w/ a perfect blend of fresh poblano & chipolte peppers topped with jack cheese & diced onions.
|Chili Cheese Burger
|$16.49
Our "Butcher's Burger" topped with grass-fed beef chili, onions and cheddar.
Poke Burrito
3707 30th Ave, Astoria
|Sweet Chili Tofu Poke (V)
Vegetarian - Organic tofu - blanched kale - green and sweet onion - cucumber - edamame - sesame seeds - honey plum