Chili in Astoria

Astoria restaurants
Astoria restaurants that serve chili

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Butcher Bar

37-10 30th Ave, Astoria

Avg 4.5 (1438 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Cheese Nachos$14.49
Chili, three cheese sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream & jalapenos served over our house made corn tortilla chips or handcut fries. Add Smoked Pork or BBQ Chicken (+3)
Grass-Fed Beef Chili$9.49
Our grass-fed beef & pinto beans w/ a perfect blend of fresh poblano & chipolte peppers topped with jack cheese & diced onions.
Chili Cheese Burger$16.49
Our "Butcher's Burger" topped with grass-fed beef chili, onions and cheddar.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • POKE

Poke Burrito

3707 30th Ave, Astoria

Avg 4.1 (261 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Chili Tofu Poke (V)
Vegetarian - Organic tofu - blanched kale - green and sweet onion - cucumber - edamame - sesame seeds - honey plum
The Thirsty Koala

35-12 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Earth Chili Tacos (Vegan, Gluten Free)$14.00
Earth Chili (Vegan, Gluten Free upon Request)$7.50
