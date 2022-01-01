Churrasco in Astoria

Go
Astoria restaurants
Toast

Astoria restaurants that serve churrasco

Churrasco image

 

BLEND ASTORIA

3717 30th Ave, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Churrasco$12.95
6 oz. grilled skirt steak. Served with rice, beans and sweet plantains.
More about BLEND ASTORIA

Browse other tasty dishes in Astoria

Tacos

Enchiladas

Gnocchi

Mac And Cheese

Pies

Beef Short Ribs

Cheese Pizza

Caesar Salad

Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston