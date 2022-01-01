Churrasco in
Astoria
/
Astoria
/
Astoria
/
Churrasco
Astoria restaurants that serve churrasco
BLEND ASTORIA
3717 30th Ave, Astoria
No reviews yet
Churrasco
$12.95
6 oz. grilled skirt steak. Served with rice, beans and sweet plantains.
More about BLEND ASTORIA
Browse other tasty dishes in Astoria
Tacos
Enchiladas
Gnocchi
Mac And Cheese
Pies
Beef Short Ribs
Cheese Pizza
Caesar Salad
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(821 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(52 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(40 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(703 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(231 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(381 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(188 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.6
(49 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.5
(131 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston