Clams in Astoria

Astoria restaurants that serve clams
Dino's Pizzeria
30-01 Broadway, Astoria
No reviews yet
Pasta Clam Sauce
$13.95
More about Dino's Pizzeria
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Gino's Pizzeria & Restaurant - New - Ginos Pizzza at Broadway
43-19 Broadway, Astoria
Avg 4.5
(639 reviews)
White Clam Sauce linguine
$15.00
More about Gino's Pizzeria & Restaurant - New - Ginos Pizzza at Broadway
