Fish tacos in Astoria

Go
Astoria restaurants
Toast

Astoria restaurants that serve fish tacos

Katch image

 

Katch

31-19 Newtown Ave, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Taco$15.00
More about Katch
Restaurant banner

 

Ruta Oaxaca Mexican Cuisine

35-03 Broadway, Astoria

Avg 4.5 (135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Tacos$17.95
Market fish, pineapple guajillo marinated, chile chipotle aioli, coleslaw, cilantro
More about Ruta Oaxaca Mexican Cuisine

Browse other tasty dishes in Astoria

Buffalo Wings

Mac And Cheese

Nachos

Tacos

Caesar Salad

Chicken Tenders

Salmon

Souvlaki

Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (696 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (610 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (342 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (37 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (117 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston