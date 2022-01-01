Garlic bread in Astoria

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Astoria restaurants that serve garlic bread
Dino's Pizzeria
30-01 Broadway, Astoria
No reviews yet
Garlic Bread
$2.75
More about Dino's Pizzeria
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Gino's Pizzeria & Restaurant - New - Ginos Pizzza at Broadway
43-19 Broadway, Astoria
Avg 4.5
(639 reviews)
Garlic Bread with Cheese
$5.50
More about Gino's Pizzeria & Restaurant - New - Ginos Pizzza at Broadway
