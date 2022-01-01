Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Astoria

Go
Astoria restaurants
Toast

Astoria restaurants that serve greek salad

Local Kitchen image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Local Kitchen

3507 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria

Avg 3.7 (70 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Chicken Salad (Copy)$11.50
Romaine, Cherry Tomatoes, Red
Onions, Feta Cheese, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, Tri
Color Peppers with Red Vinaigrette & Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Greek Salad$8.50
Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onions, peppers, feta cheese & olives
More about Local Kitchen
Item pic

PITAS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • GYROS • SALADS • FALAFEL

Pita Pan

37-15 30th Ave, Astoria

Avg 3.7 (64 reviews)
Takeout
Large Greek Salad$8.95
Vine ripe tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, red onions, feta cheese, kalamata olives, fresh mixed field greens with balsamic vinegar and extra virgin olive oil.
More about Pita Pan

Browse other tasty dishes in Astoria

Cheesecake

Chicken Sandwiches

Carne Asada

Lasagna

Penne

Rice Pudding

Pudding

Cookies

Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1673 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (516 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (275 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (191 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston