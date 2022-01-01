Greek salad in Astoria
Astoria restaurants that serve greek salad
Local Kitchen
3507 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria
|Greek Chicken Salad (Copy)
|$11.50
Romaine, Cherry Tomatoes, Red
Onions, Feta Cheese, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, Tri
Color Peppers with Red Vinaigrette & Extra Virgin Olive Oil
|Greek Salad
|$8.50
Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onions, peppers, feta cheese & olives
Pita Pan
37-15 30th Ave, Astoria
|Large Greek Salad
|$8.95
Vine ripe tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, red onions, feta cheese, kalamata olives, fresh mixed field greens with balsamic vinegar and extra virgin olive oil.