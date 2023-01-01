Grilled chicken sandwiches in Astoria

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Butcher Bar

37-10 30th Ave, Astoria

Avg 4.5 (1438 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$14.99
Marinated & Grilled Breast, topped with lettuce and tomato.
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$14.99
Marinated & grilled breast topped w/ lettuce & tomato.
More about Butcher Bar
The Todman Avenue image

 

The Thirsty Koala

35-12 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Todman Avenue Organic Grilled Chicken Sandwich (Halal, GF prep available)$17.50
Grilled Mennela's chicken marinated in our house made asada, with cheddar, avocado, romaine, sliced fresh tomato, sliced red onion. (Gluten free prep is available.) Complete your meal with your choice of a side. (Halal)
More about The Thirsty Koala

