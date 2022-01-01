Lomo in Astoria

Go
Astoria restaurants
Toast

Astoria restaurants that serve lomo

LOMO SALTADO image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN

Don Pollo

29-03 Broadway, Astoria

Avg 4.7 (256 reviews)
Takeout
LOMO SALTADO$19.00
Peruvian Stir-Fried Sautéed beef, tomatoes and onions, served with fries & white rice.
More about Don Pollo

Browse other tasty dishes in Astoria

Salmon

Arepas

Quesadillas

Mac And Cheese

Caesar Salad

Enchiladas

Buffalo Wings

Beef Short Ribs

Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (696 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (610 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (342 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (37 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (117 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston