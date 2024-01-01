Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pepperoni rolls in
Astoria
/
Astoria
/
Astoria
/
Pepperoni Rolls
Astoria restaurants that serve pepperoni rolls
Dino's Pizzeria
30-01 Broadway, Astoria
No reviews yet
Pepperoni Rolls
$3.00
More about Dino's Pizzeria
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Gino's Pizzeria & Restaurant - New - Ginos Pizzza at Broadway
43-19 Broadway, Astoria
Avg 4.5
(639 reviews)
Pepperoni Roll
$8.00
More about Gino's Pizzeria & Restaurant - New - Ginos Pizzza at Broadway
Browse other tasty dishes in Astoria
Caesar Salad
Garlic Bread
Calamari
Cake
Buffalo Wings
Salmon
Chicken Caesar Salad
Chicken Tenders
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(2429 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(41 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(77 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1156 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(582 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(701 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(410 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(125 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(298 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston