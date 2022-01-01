Pies in Astoria

NY Style Pie image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

Slice Astoria 30th ave

37-08 30th Ave, Astoria

Avg 4.4 (458 reviews)
Takeout
NY Style Pie$18.00
Classic NY thin crust pie with mozzarella, ny style sauce. This is the one that made us famous
Margherita Pie$21.00
Classic margherita pizza with fresh mozzarella, seasoned tomatoes on a thin crust dough
Rizzo's Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Rizzo's Pizza

3013 Steinway St, Astoria

Avg 4.3 (1623 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Two 16” Specialty Pies$26.00
Two 16" specialty pizzas.
Make them vegan for just $2 each. Available only on day specified for delivery or pickup.
NY Style Pie image

 

Slice - Astoria Broadway

3812 Broadway, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
NY Style Pie$18.00
Classic NY thin crust pie with mozzarella, ny style sauce. This is the one that made us famous
Margherita Pie$21.00
Classic margherita pizza with fresh mozzarella, seasoned tomatoes on a thin crust dough
NYC's Best Sicilian Pie$19.00
Truly The Best Sicilian in NYC! Thick and airy, topped with slow cooked sauce, Grande Mozzarella, and Romano cheese. It's so nice, you're sure to order it twice.
