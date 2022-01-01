Pies in Astoria
Astoria restaurants that serve pies
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS
Slice Astoria 30th ave
37-08 30th Ave, Astoria
|NY Style Pie
|$18.00
Classic NY thin crust pie with mozzarella, ny style sauce. This is the one that made us famous
|Margherita Pie
|$21.00
Classic margherita pizza with fresh mozzarella, seasoned tomatoes on a thin crust dough
PIZZA • SALADS
Rizzo's Pizza
3013 Steinway St, Astoria
|Two 16” Specialty Pies
|$26.00
Two 16" specialty pizzas.
Make them vegan for just $2 each. Available only on day specified for delivery or pickup.
Slice - Astoria Broadway
3812 Broadway, Astoria
|NY Style Pie
|$18.00
Classic NY thin crust pie with mozzarella, ny style sauce. This is the one that made us famous
|Margherita Pie
|$21.00
Classic margherita pizza with fresh mozzarella, seasoned tomatoes on a thin crust dough
|NYC's Best Sicilian Pie
|$19.00
Truly The Best Sicilian in NYC! Thick and airy, topped with slow cooked sauce, Grande Mozzarella, and Romano cheese. It's so nice, you're sure to order it twice.