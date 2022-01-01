Prosciutto in
Astoria restaurants that serve prosciutto
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Tufino Pizzeria
36-08 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria
Avg 4.2
(1227 reviews)
Prosciutto E Arugula Pizza
$20.50
Prosciutto, arugula, parm shavings, lemon juice and truffle oil, Italian tomato sauce, fior di latte
More about Tufino Pizzeria
