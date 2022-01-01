Salmon in Astoria

Citrus Crusted salmon image

 

BLEND ASTORIA

3717 30th Ave, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Citrus Crusted salmon$24.00
Citrus Panko Crusted Salmon With Cilantro Mash and Asparagus
Spicy Salmon Cracker image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • POKE

Poke Burrito

3707 30th Ave, Astoria

Avg 4.1 (261 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Salmon Cracker$6.95
a5f51a03-fe7d-44cc-a3e8-45ce965ad063 image

 

The Thirsty Koala

35-12 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sesame Salmon (GF)$29.00
King salmon filet mixed citrus, tamari, honey, fresh ginger, garlic, toasted sesame seeds, with braised baby bok choy (gluten free, contains seeds, DF)
Restaurant banner

 

Queen's Room

3602 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Seared Salmon$28.00
