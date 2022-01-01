Salmon in Astoria
Astoria restaurants that serve salmon
BLEND ASTORIA
3717 30th Ave, Astoria
|Citrus Crusted salmon
|$24.00
Citrus Panko Crusted Salmon With Cilantro Mash and Asparagus
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • POKE
Poke Burrito
3707 30th Ave, Astoria
|Spicy Salmon Cracker
|$6.95
The Thirsty Koala
35-12 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria
|Sesame Salmon (GF)
|$29.00
King salmon filet mixed citrus, tamari, honey, fresh ginger, garlic, toasted sesame seeds, with braised baby bok choy (gluten free, contains seeds, DF)