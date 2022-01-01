Tacos in Astoria
Astoria restaurants that serve tacos
More about Tacuba - Astoria
Tacuba - Astoria
35 01 36th street, Astoria
|Tacos de camaron
|$14.00
|Tacos de pescado
|$13.00
|Tacos carne asada
|$14.00
More about La Tiendita Taqueria
La Tiendita Taqueria
3706 30th Ave, Astoria
|POLLO ASADO TACO
|$9.00
Two 24hr marinated grilled chicken tacos, guacamole, diced yellow onion & fresh cilantro. Served with house-made corn tortilla.
|POBLANO PEPPER TACO
|$7.95
Two mushroom, bell pepper and refried bean stuffed poblano pepper tacos, topped with oaxaca cheese & fresh cilantro. Served with house-made corn tortilla.
|BIRRIA TACO
|$10.95
Top round black Angus cured and marinated, cooked for 3 hours in onions, garlic, guajillo pepper, cumin, oregano, smoked paprika, shredded by hand.
More about The Thirsty Koala
The Thirsty Koala
35-12 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria
|Beef Short Rib Barbacoa Tacos (GF)
|$20.00
Four pastured beef short rib tacos, cooked low and slow barbacoa style with the right amount of heat, sweet and smoky, on artisanal soft corn tortillas, fresh cabbage, pico de gallo, guacamole, caramelized cippolini onions, radish,, house made coriander aioli,, fresh cilantro and limes
More about Ruta Oaxaca Mexican Cuisine
Ruta Oaxaca Mexican Cuisine
35-03 Broadway, Astoria
|Chicken Taco
|$16.95
Homemade fresh corn tortillas, jalapeno marinated chicken, queso asado, chile arbol salsa, pickled red onions, cilantro
(GLUTEN FREE)
|Fish Tacos
|$17.95
Market fish, pineapple guajillo marinated, chile chipotle aioli, coleslaw, cilantro