Tacos in Astoria

Astoria restaurants that serve tacos

Katch image

 

Katch

31-19 Newtown Ave, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Taco$15.00
More about Katch
Item pic

 

Tacuba - Astoria

35 01 36th street, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tacos de camaron$14.00
Tacos de pescado$13.00
Tacos carne asada$14.00
More about Tacuba - Astoria
La Tiendita Taqueria image

 

La Tiendita Taqueria

3706 30th Ave, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
POLLO ASADO TACO$9.00
Two 24hr marinated grilled chicken tacos, guacamole, diced yellow onion & fresh cilantro. Served with house-made corn tortilla.
POBLANO PEPPER TACO$7.95
Two mushroom, bell pepper and refried bean stuffed poblano pepper tacos, topped with oaxaca cheese & fresh cilantro. Served with house-made corn tortilla.
BIRRIA TACO$10.95
Top round black Angus cured and marinated, cooked for 3 hours in onions, garlic, guajillo pepper, cumin, oregano, smoked paprika, shredded by hand.
More about La Tiendita Taqueria
Item pic

 

The Thirsty Koala

35-12 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Short Rib Barbacoa Tacos (GF)$20.00
Four pastured beef short rib tacos, cooked low and slow barbacoa style with the right amount of heat, sweet and smoky, on artisanal soft corn tortillas, fresh cabbage, pico de gallo, guacamole, caramelized cippolini onions, radish,, house made coriander aioli,, fresh cilantro and limes
More about The Thirsty Koala
Chicken Taco image

 

Ruta Oaxaca Mexican Cuisine

35-03 Broadway, Astoria

Avg 4.5 (135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Taco$16.95
Homemade fresh corn tortillas, jalapeno marinated chicken, queso asado, chile arbol salsa, pickled red onions, cilantro
(GLUTEN FREE)
Fish Tacos$17.95
Market fish, pineapple guajillo marinated, chile chipotle aioli, coleslaw, cilantro
More about Ruta Oaxaca Mexican Cuisine

Map

