Brisket in Astoria
Astoria restaurants that serve brisket
The Shady Lady - 34-19 30th Avenue
34-19 30th Avenue, Astoria
|Brisket Poutine Fries
|$18.00
beef brisket, Belgian fries, gravy, mozz and fontina cheese
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Butcher Bar
37-10 30th Ave, Astoria
|Brisket Hash
|$9.99
Chopped 12 hour Smoked Brisket w/ Diced Potatoes, Peppers, Onions. Smothered in WHite Country Gravy.
|Brisket Hash Platter
|$22.99
Chopped, 12 hour smoked Brisket w/ Diced Potatoes, Peppers, Onions, Smothered in Sausage Gravy w/ a Country Fried Egg on top. Served w/ mixed greens & toast.
|Brisket Blue Plate Special
|$12.99
Our 12 hour smoked Beef Brisket pulled and sauced and served with your choice of 2 sides.
District Saigon
3715 Broadway, Astoria
|Round Steak & Angus Brisket Pho
|$16.00
Due to supply shortages, we will NOT be including sriracha unless you select "PLEASE INCLUDE SRIRACHA". Beef broth, round steak (comes rare), brisket, rice noodles, garnished with cilantro, scallion, onion. Gluten free without hoisin sauce