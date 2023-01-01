Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Astoria

Go
Astoria restaurants
Toast

Astoria restaurants that serve brisket

Item pic

 

The Shady Lady - 34-19 30th Avenue

34-19 30th Avenue, Astoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Brisket Poutine Fries$18.00
beef brisket, Belgian fries, gravy, mozz and fontina cheese
More about The Shady Lady - 34-19 30th Avenue
Item pic

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Butcher Bar

37-10 30th Ave, Astoria

Avg 4.5 (1438 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Hash$9.99
Chopped 12 hour Smoked Brisket w/ Diced Potatoes, Peppers, Onions. Smothered in WHite Country Gravy.
Brisket Hash Platter$22.99
Chopped, 12 hour smoked Brisket w/ Diced Potatoes, Peppers, Onions, Smothered in Sausage Gravy w/ a Country Fried Egg on top. Served w/ mixed greens & toast.
Brisket Blue Plate Special$12.99
Our 12 hour smoked Beef Brisket pulled and sauced and served with your choice of 2 sides.
More about Butcher Bar
Item pic

 

District Saigon

3715 Broadway, Astoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Round Steak & Angus Brisket Pho$16.00
Due to supply shortages, we will NOT be including sriracha unless you select "PLEASE INCLUDE SRIRACHA". Beef broth, round steak (comes rare), brisket, rice noodles, garnished with cilantro, scallion, onion. Gluten free without hoisin sauce
More about District Saigon
The Thirsty Koala image

 

The Thirsty Koala

35-12 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Pastured Steak and Brisket Beef Hamburger (Halal, Can be Prepped GF)$13.50
More about The Thirsty Koala

