Burritos in Astoria

Astoria restaurants
Astoria restaurants that serve burritos

Citrico Cafe

32-90 36th Street, Queens

TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$14.00
Smoked Bacon | Scrambled Eggs | Crispetas | Rice and Beans | Guacamole | Salsa Ranchera | Queso
La Tiendita Taqueria - Astoria NY

3706 30th Ave, Astoria

Takeout
BIRRIA BURRITO$18.00
Cilantro rice, refried beans, guacamole, yellow corn, pico de gallo, oaxaca cheese, romaine lettuce on a flour tortilla. Served with house-made sour cream on a flour tortilla.
SHIRIMP BURRITO$13.50
CARNE ASADA BURRITO$14.50
Cilantro rice, refried beans, guacamole, yellow corn, pico de gallo, oaxaca cheese, romaine lettuce on a flour tortilla. Served with house-made sour cream on a flour tortilla.
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Bubba's Bistro - Ditmars

31-13A Ditmars Blvd, Astoria

Avg 4.5 (23 reviews)
Takeout
El Carnita Burrito$14.95
California Burrito$14.95
PITAS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • GYROS • SALADS • FALAFEL

Pita Pan

37-15 30th Ave, Astoria

Avg 3.7 (64 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Burrito$11.95
Pork gyro, rice pilaf, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, onions, cucumber, tzatziki sauce, and chipotle aioli. Choice of fries or side salad.
Hot Peppers - Astoria - 28-21 Steinway St

28-21 Steinway St, Astoria

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Burrito Bowl$8.95
Burrito$8.95
Burrito Bowl$8.95
