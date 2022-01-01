Burritos in Astoria
Astoria restaurants that serve burritos
Citrico Cafe
32-90 36th Street, Queens
|Breakfast Burrito
|$14.00
Smoked Bacon | Scrambled Eggs | Crispetas | Rice and Beans | Guacamole | Salsa Ranchera | Queso
La Tiendita Taqueria - Astoria NY
3706 30th Ave, Astoria
|BIRRIA BURRITO
|$18.00
Cilantro rice, refried beans, guacamole, yellow corn, pico de gallo, oaxaca cheese, romaine lettuce on a flour tortilla. Served with house-made sour cream on a flour tortilla.
|SHIRIMP BURRITO
|$13.50
|CARNE ASADA BURRITO
|$14.50
Cilantro rice, refried beans, guacamole, yellow corn, pico de gallo, oaxaca cheese, romaine lettuce on a flour tortilla. Served with house-made sour cream on a flour tortilla.
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Bubba's Bistro - Ditmars
31-13A Ditmars Blvd, Astoria
|El Carnita Burrito
|$14.95
|California Burrito
|$14.95
PITAS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • GYROS • SALADS • FALAFEL
Pita Pan
37-15 30th Ave, Astoria
|Greek Burrito
|$11.95
Pork gyro, rice pilaf, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, onions, cucumber, tzatziki sauce, and chipotle aioli. Choice of fries or side salad.