Carne asada in Astoria

Astoria restaurants
Astoria restaurants that serve carne asada

Item pic

 

Tacuba Astoria

35 01 36th street, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carne asada$30.00
Tacos carne asada$15.00
More about Tacuba Astoria
La Tiendita Taqueria image

 

La Tiendita Taqueria - Astoria NY

3706 30th Ave, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
CARNE ASADA QUESADILLA$13.50
CARNE ASADA TACO$10.25
Two 48hr marinated grilled flank steak tacos, guacamole, diced yellow onion & fresh cilantro. Served with house-made corn tortilla
CARNE ASADA BURRITO$14.50
Cilantro rice, refried beans, guacamole, yellow corn, pico de gallo, oaxaca cheese, romaine lettuce on a flour tortilla. Served with house-made sour cream on a flour tortilla.
More about La Tiendita Taqueria - Astoria NY
La Vecina image

 

La Vecina Astoria

3066 Steinway St, Astoria

Avg 4.5 (561 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada - Grilled Steak$18.00
More about La Vecina Astoria
Consumer pic

 

Hoja Santa Restaurant - 4017 30th Ave

4017 30th Ave, Astoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Carne Asada Taco$14.00
Steak Marinated with Herbs, Caramelized Onions, Tomatillo sauce, Jalapeño Relish, Guacamole, Corn Tortilla
More about Hoja Santa Restaurant - 4017 30th Ave
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Fresco's Cantina

12-14 31st Ave, Astoria

Avg 4.6 (962 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada (Steak)$32.00
Tamarind Marinated grilled skirt steak - served with Peruvian cilantro rice, Cuban black beans, fried sweet plantains and our Tropical chimichurri sauce
More about Fresco's Cantina
Main pic

 

Chela & Garnacha - 33-09 36th Ave

33-09 36th Ave, Astoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taco Carne Asada$6.00
Grilled steak topped with grilled onions
More about Chela & Garnacha - 33-09 36th Ave

