Carne asada in Astoria
Astoria restaurants that serve carne asada
Tacuba Astoria
35 01 36th street, Astoria
|Carne asada
|$30.00
|Tacos carne asada
|$15.00
La Tiendita Taqueria - Astoria NY
3706 30th Ave, Astoria
|CARNE ASADA QUESADILLA
|$13.50
|CARNE ASADA TACO
|$10.25
Two 48hr marinated grilled flank steak tacos, guacamole, diced yellow onion & fresh cilantro. Served with house-made corn tortilla
|CARNE ASADA BURRITO
|$14.50
Cilantro rice, refried beans, guacamole, yellow corn, pico de gallo, oaxaca cheese, romaine lettuce on a flour tortilla. Served with house-made sour cream on a flour tortilla.
La Vecina Astoria
3066 Steinway St, Astoria
|Carne Asada - Grilled Steak
|$18.00
Hoja Santa Restaurant - 4017 30th Ave
4017 30th Ave, Astoria
|Carne Asada Taco
|$14.00
Steak Marinated with Herbs, Caramelized Onions, Tomatillo sauce, Jalapeño Relish, Guacamole, Corn Tortilla
BURRITOS • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Fresco's Cantina
12-14 31st Ave, Astoria
|Carne Asada (Steak)
|$32.00
Tamarind Marinated grilled skirt steak - served with Peruvian cilantro rice, Cuban black beans, fried sweet plantains and our Tropical chimichurri sauce