Ceviche in Astoria

Go
Astoria restaurants
Toast

Astoria restaurants that serve ceviche

Rosatoro image

 

Rosatoro

35-02 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CEVICHE CLASICO$23.00
More about Rosatoro
Banner pic

 

Citrico Cafe

32-90 36th Street, Queens

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Ceviche$14.00
New Bay Shrimp | Cucumber | Serrano |
Avocado | Kewpie
More about Citrico Cafe
Banner pic

 

Ruta Oaxaca Mexican Cuisine - 35-03 Broadway

35-03 Broadway, Astoria

Avg 4.5 (135 reviews)
Takeout
Ceviche$18.95
Chef made daily, marinated citrus juices, manzano chile, cilantro
More about Ruta Oaxaca Mexican Cuisine - 35-03 Broadway
Main pic

 

Chela & Garnacha - 33-09 36th Ave

33-09 36th Ave, Astoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ceviche$14.00
Acapulpo style ceviche (Corvina)
More about Chela & Garnacha - 33-09 36th Ave
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN

Don Pollo Astoria

29-03 Broadway, Astoria

Avg 4.7 (256 reviews)
Takeout
CEVICHE CLASICO$18.00
Fresh Corvina marinated in citrus juices, spiced with peruvian aji chilli pepper.
CEVICHE DE CAMARON$19.00
Fresh Shrimp marinated in citrus juices, spiced with peruvian aji chilli pepper.
CEVICHE MIXTO$20.00
Fresh Calamari, octopus, corvina, mussels and shrimp marinated in citrus juices, spiced with peruvian aji chilli pepper.
More about Don Pollo Astoria

