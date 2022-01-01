Ceviche in Astoria
Astoria restaurants that serve ceviche
More about Citrico Cafe
Citrico Cafe
32-90 36th Street, Queens
|Shrimp Ceviche
|$14.00
New Bay Shrimp | Cucumber | Serrano |
Avocado | Kewpie
More about Ruta Oaxaca Mexican Cuisine - 35-03 Broadway
Ruta Oaxaca Mexican Cuisine - 35-03 Broadway
35-03 Broadway, Astoria
|Ceviche
|$18.95
Chef made daily, marinated citrus juices, manzano chile, cilantro
More about Chela & Garnacha - 33-09 36th Ave
Chela & Garnacha - 33-09 36th Ave
33-09 36th Ave, Astoria
|Ceviche
|$14.00
Acapulpo style ceviche (Corvina)
More about Don Pollo Astoria
SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN
Don Pollo Astoria
29-03 Broadway, Astoria
|CEVICHE CLASICO
|$18.00
Fresh Corvina marinated in citrus juices, spiced with peruvian aji chilli pepper.
|CEVICHE DE CAMARON
|$19.00
Fresh Shrimp marinated in citrus juices, spiced with peruvian aji chilli pepper.
|CEVICHE MIXTO
|$20.00
Fresh Calamari, octopus, corvina, mussels and shrimp marinated in citrus juices, spiced with peruvian aji chilli pepper.