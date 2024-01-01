Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cheese fries in
Astoria
/
Astoria
/
Cheese Fries
Astoria restaurants that serve cheese fries
Butcher Bar
37-10 30th Ave, Astoria
No reviews yet
Cheese Fries
$9.99
Our fresh cut fries smothered in our three cheese sauce.
More about Butcher Bar
CaliBun
2314 36th Ave, Queens
No reviews yet
Cheese Fries
$5.99
More about CaliBun
Slappin Chick Astoria
25-21 Steinway St, Astoria
No reviews yet
Cheese Fries
$6.00
More about Slappin Chick Astoria
