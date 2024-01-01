Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese fries in Astoria

Go
Astoria restaurants
Toast

Astoria restaurants that serve cheese fries

Item pic

 

Butcher Bar

37-10 30th Ave, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Fries$9.99
Our fresh cut fries smothered in our three cheese sauce.
More about Butcher Bar
Item pic

 

CaliBun

2314 36th Ave, Queens

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheese Fries$5.99
More about CaliBun
Item pic

 

Slappin Chick Astoria

25-21 Steinway St, Astoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Fries$6.00
More about Slappin Chick Astoria

Browse other tasty dishes in Astoria

Carrot Cake

Fried Dumplings

Caesar Salad

Crispy Chicken

Falafel Sandwiches

Salmon

Chicken Tenders

Baja Fish Tacos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Astoria to explore

Astoria

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)
Map

More near Astoria to explore

Bronx

Avg 4.3 (142 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.5 (88 restaurants)

Flushing

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Jackson Heights

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.8 (15 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

East Elmhurst

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Cliffside Park

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2594 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (76 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (781 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (400 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (107 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (144 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (145 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (638 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston