Chicken salad in Astoria
Astoria restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about The Oven - 28-55 36th Street
The Oven - 28-55 36th Street
28-55 36th Street, Queens
|Crispy Chicken BLT Salad
|$11.95
bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy chicken breast, ranch dressing
More about Dino's Pizzeria
Dino's Pizzeria
30-01 Broadway, Astoria
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$12.50
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$11.95
More about Flaming Grill
Flaming Grill
35-07 Ditmars Boulevard, Queens
|Greek Chicken Salad
|$12.00
Romaine, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions, Feta Cheese, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, Tri Color Peppers with Red Wine Vinegar & Extra Virgin Olive Oil
More about Slice - Astoria Broadway
Slice - Astoria Broadway
3812 Broadway, Astoria
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Grilled chicken with romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing.