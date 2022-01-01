Chicken sandwiches in Astoria
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Butcher Bar
37-10 30th Ave, Astoria
|Mama's Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.49
Buttermilk brine overnight. Served with lettuce and tomato & country ranch dressing. ASK FOR IT SPICY! Jalapenos & Hot Habanero sauce (+1)
|Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$13.99
Marinated & Grilled Breast, topped with lettuce and tomato.
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Bubba's Bistro - Ditmars
31-13A Ditmars Blvd, Astoria
|Mexican Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
PITAS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • GYROS • SALADS • FALAFEL
Pita Pan
37-15 30th Ave, Astoria
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$10.95
YOGURT BRINED FRIED CHICKEN PATTY, PICKLES, PITA PAN SAUCE OR TZATZIKI SAUCE AND FRIES OR SALAD
BURRITOS • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Fresco's Cantina
12-14 31st Ave, Astoria
|Cantina Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Panko crusted Chicken Breast, topped with our melted 4 cheese blend, crispy applewood- bacon, pickled purple cabbage and Bacon-Chipotle Mayo in a toasted brioche bun - served with our famous fries
Queen's Room - 3602 Ditmars Blvd
3602 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria
|Chubby Chicken Sandwich
|$20.00