Chicken sandwiches in Astoria

Go
Astoria restaurants
Toast

Astoria restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Butcher Bar

37-10 30th Ave, Astoria

Avg 4.5 (1438 reviews)
Takeout
Mama's Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.49
Buttermilk brine overnight. Served with lettuce and tomato & country ranch dressing. ASK FOR IT SPICY! Jalapenos & Hot Habanero sauce (+1)
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$13.99
Marinated & Grilled Breast, topped with lettuce and tomato.
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$13.99
Marinated & grilled breast topped w/ lettuce & tomato.
More about Butcher Bar
Item pic

 

CaliBun

2314 36th Ave, Queens

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
#9 Chicken Sandwich Combo$9.59
Chicken Sandwich$6.59
More about CaliBun
Bubba's Bistro image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Bubba's Bistro - Ditmars

31-13A Ditmars Blvd, Astoria

Avg 4.5 (23 reviews)
Takeout
Mexican Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
More about Bubba's Bistro - Ditmars
Pita Pan image

PITAS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • GYROS • SALADS • FALAFEL

Pita Pan

37-15 30th Ave, Astoria

Avg 3.7 (64 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$10.95
YOGURT BRINED FRIED CHICKEN PATTY, PICKLES, PITA PAN SAUCE OR TZATZIKI SAUCE AND FRIES OR SALAD
More about Pita Pan
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Fresco's Cantina

12-14 31st Ave, Astoria

Avg 4.6 (962 reviews)
Takeout
Cantina Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Panko crusted Chicken Breast, topped with our melted 4 cheese blend, crispy applewood- bacon, pickled purple cabbage and Bacon-Chipotle Mayo in a toasted brioche bun - served with our famous fries
More about Fresco's Cantina
Restaurant banner

 

Queen's Room - 3602 Ditmars Blvd

3602 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chubby Chicken Sandwich$20.00
More about Queen's Room - 3602 Ditmars Blvd
Item pic

 

King Of Falafel & Shawarma

3015 Broadway Astoria NY 11106, Astoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN SHAWARMA SANDWICH$11.99
Roasted layer of our tender and juicy meat shawarma shaved of the skewer Packed in a pita with our house salad and tahina sauce your choice of chicken or beef
More about King Of Falafel & Shawarma

