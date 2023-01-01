Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Astoria

Astoria restaurants
Astoria restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Butcher Bar

37-10 30th Ave, Astoria

Avg 4.5 (1438 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Cheese Burger$17.99
Our "Butcher's Burger" topped with grass-fed beef chili, onions and cheddar.
Chili Cheese Nachos$15.99
Chili, three cheese sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream & jalapenos served over our house made corn tortilla chips or handcut fries. Add Smoked Pork or BBQ Chicken (+3)
Grass-Fed Beef Chili$10.99
Our grass-fed beef & pinto beans w/ a perfect blend of fresh poblano & chipolte peppers topped with jack cheese & diced onions.
More about Butcher Bar
Item pic

 

Bund Dumpling House

25-08 Broadway, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wonton in Red Chili Oil 红油抄手$8.95
Boiled jumbo wonton in hot chili oil and peanut sauce.
More about Bund Dumpling House
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • POKE

Poke Burrito

3707 30th Ave, Astoria

Avg 4.1 (261 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Chili Tofu Poke (V)
(Vegetarian) Organic tofu - blanched kale - green and sweet onion - cucumber - edamame - sesame seeds - honey plum
More about Poke Burrito
Banner pic

 

Flaming Grill - 35-07 Ditmars Blvd

35-07 Ditmars Boulevard, Queens

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cream of Potato$5.00
More about Flaming Grill - 35-07 Ditmars Blvd
The Thirsty Koala image

 

The Thirsty Koala

35-12 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Earth Chili Tacos (Vegan, Gluten Free)$14.00
Four soft corn tacos. Our vegan chili is made with mushrooms, black beans, fava, carrots, onions, celery, tomato, jalapeño and cilantro and our special blend of seasonings. Garnished with pico de Gallo, fresh avocado, charred salsa verde, fresh cilantro and walnuts (Nuts, gluten free, dairy free)
Earth Chili (Vegan, Gluten Free upon Request)$7.50
Our vegan chili is made with mushrooms, black beans, fava, carrots, onions, celery, tomato, jalapeño and cilantro and our special blend of seasonings. Garnished with fresh cilantro and walnuts and served with a grilled crostini. (Nuts, gluten free upon request, dairy free)
More about The Thirsty Koala

