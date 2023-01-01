Chili in Astoria
Astoria restaurants that serve chili
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Butcher Bar
37-10 30th Ave, Astoria
|Chili Cheese Burger
|$17.99
Our "Butcher's Burger" topped with grass-fed beef chili, onions and cheddar.
|Chili Cheese Nachos
|$15.99
Chili, three cheese sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream & jalapenos served over our house made corn tortilla chips or handcut fries. Add Smoked Pork or BBQ Chicken (+3)
|Grass-Fed Beef Chili
|$10.99
Our grass-fed beef & pinto beans w/ a perfect blend of fresh poblano & chipolte peppers topped with jack cheese & diced onions.
Bund Dumpling House
25-08 Broadway, Astoria
|Wonton in Red Chili Oil 红油抄手
|$8.95
Boiled jumbo wonton in hot chili oil and peanut sauce.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • POKE
Poke Burrito
3707 30th Ave, Astoria
|Sweet Chili Tofu Poke (V)
(Vegetarian) Organic tofu - blanched kale - green and sweet onion - cucumber - edamame - sesame seeds - honey plum
Flaming Grill - 35-07 Ditmars Blvd
35-07 Ditmars Boulevard, Queens
|Cream of Potato
|$5.00
The Thirsty Koala
35-12 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria
|Earth Chili Tacos (Vegan, Gluten Free)
|$14.00
Four soft corn tacos. Our vegan chili is made with mushrooms, black beans, fava, carrots, onions, celery, tomato, jalapeño and cilantro and our special blend of seasonings. Garnished with pico de Gallo, fresh avocado, charred salsa verde, fresh cilantro and walnuts (Nuts, gluten free, dairy free)
|Earth Chili (Vegan, Gluten Free upon Request)
|$7.50
Our vegan chili is made with mushrooms, black beans, fava, carrots, onions, celery, tomato, jalapeño and cilantro and our special blend of seasonings. Garnished with fresh cilantro and walnuts and served with a grilled crostini. (Nuts, gluten free upon request, dairy free)