Crispy chicken in Astoria

Astoria restaurants
Astoria restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Item pic

 

Bund Dumpling House

25-08 Broadway, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salted Crispy Chicken 盐酥鸡$8.50
breaded deep-fried boneless chicken lightly salted.
More about Bund Dumpling House
Item pic

 

Blend Astoria

3717 30th Ave, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken$24.00
Pan seared crispy chicken with fried rice served with mango avocado salad
More about Blend Astoria
Item pic

 

La Vecina Astoria

3066 Steinway St, Astoria

Avg 4.5 (561 reviews)
Takeout
[Vegan] Pollo Empanizado - [Vegan] Crispy Chicken Cutlet$18.00
Pollo Empanizado - Crispy Chicken Cutlet$17.00
Get ready for a flavor explosion with our Pollo Empanizado served with fluffy white rice, your choice of beans, golden French fries, and creamy avocado. The perfectly breaded chicken is juicy and flavorful, and pairs perfectly with the fluffy white rice and your choice of flavorful beans. The crispy French fries and creamy avocado add the perfect finishing touch to this satisfying and delicious dish.
More about La Vecina Astoria
Item pic

 

Flaming Grill - 35-07 Ditmars Blvd

35-07 Ditmars Boulevard, Queens

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Crispy Chicken$11.00
Spicy Buttermilk Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Flaming House Spread on Brioche Bun.
Spicy Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Waffle Sandwich$15.00
Spicy Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Waffle Sandwich
Crispy Chicken$11.00
Buttermilk Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo on Brioche Bun.
More about Flaming Grill - 35-07 Ditmars Blvd
Item pic

PITAS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • GYROS • SALADS • FALAFEL

Pita Pan

37-15 30th Ave, Astoria

Avg 3.7 (64 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken SOLO Sandwich$8.95
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Yogurt brined fried chicken patty, pickles,
Pita Pan or Tzatziki Sauce & Fries or Salad
More about Pita Pan
Dive Bar LIC image

GRILL

Dive Bar LIC

33-10 36th Ave, Astoria

Avg 4.3 (124 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken$14.00
Crispy Chicken + Lettuce + Tomatoes + Pickles + Special Sauce + Toasted Martin's Potato Bun
More about Dive Bar LIC

