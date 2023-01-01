Crispy chicken in Astoria
Astoria restaurants that serve crispy chicken
More about Bund Dumpling House
Bund Dumpling House
25-08 Broadway, Astoria
|Salted Crispy Chicken 盐酥鸡
|$8.50
breaded deep-fried boneless chicken lightly salted.
More about Blend Astoria
Blend Astoria
3717 30th Ave, Astoria
|Crispy Chicken
|$24.00
Pan seared crispy chicken with fried rice served with mango avocado salad
More about La Vecina Astoria
La Vecina Astoria
3066 Steinway St, Astoria
|[Vegan] Pollo Empanizado - [Vegan] Crispy Chicken Cutlet
|$18.00
|Pollo Empanizado - Crispy Chicken Cutlet
|$17.00
Get ready for a flavor explosion with our Pollo Empanizado served with fluffy white rice, your choice of beans, golden French fries, and creamy avocado. The perfectly breaded chicken is juicy and flavorful, and pairs perfectly with the fluffy white rice and your choice of flavorful beans. The crispy French fries and creamy avocado add the perfect finishing touch to this satisfying and delicious dish.
More about Flaming Grill - 35-07 Ditmars Blvd
Flaming Grill - 35-07 Ditmars Blvd
35-07 Ditmars Boulevard, Queens
|Spicy Crispy Chicken
|$11.00
Spicy Buttermilk Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Flaming House Spread on Brioche Bun.
|Spicy Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Waffle Sandwich
|$15.00
Spicy Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Waffle Sandwich
|Crispy Chicken
|$11.00
Buttermilk Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo on Brioche Bun.
More about Pita Pan
PITAS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • GYROS • SALADS • FALAFEL
Pita Pan
37-15 30th Ave, Astoria
|Crispy Chicken SOLO Sandwich
|$8.95
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Yogurt brined fried chicken patty, pickles,
Pita Pan or Tzatziki Sauce & Fries or Salad