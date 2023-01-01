Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Astoria

Go
Astoria restaurants
Toast

Astoria restaurants that serve enchiladas

Item pic

 

Citrico Cafe

3290 36th St, Queens

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Enchiladas Swissas$14.00
Chipotle braised chicken | enchilada verde | Monterey cheese | Pico de gallo | with rice and beans, flour tortillas and a slice of avocado
More about Citrico Cafe
Enchiladas image

 

Tacuba Astoria

35 01 36th street, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Enchiladas$0.00
More about Tacuba Astoria
Item pic

 

Ruta Oaxaca Mexican Cuisine - Astoria

35-03 Broadway, Astoria

Avg 4.5 (135 reviews)
Takeout
Enchilada Huatulco$28.00
Mixed seafood, red bell pepper habanero cream salsa, melted Chihuahua cheese, crispy calamari (GLUTEN FRIENDLY)
Enchilada Vegetable$23.00
Chileatole sauce, queso Chihuahua, roasted corn, spinach, rajas, cilantro
(VEGETARIAN, GLUTEN FREE)
Enchilada Verde$25.00
Chicken, swiss style tomatillo cream salsa,
melted Chihuahua cheese, pickled red onions, cilantro (GLUTEN FREE)
More about Ruta Oaxaca Mexican Cuisine - Astoria
Item pic

 

Flaming Grill - 35-07 Ditmars Blvd

35-07 Ditmars Boulevard, Queens

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Baja Chicken Enchilada$5.00
More about Flaming Grill - 35-07 Ditmars Blvd
Item pic

 

Las Catrinas - 3202 Broadway

3202 Broadway, Astoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Enchilada$19.00
Your Choice Of Salsa Verde Or Salsa Roja, Three Homemade Corn Tortillas, Red Onion, Cilantro, Sour Cream, Queso Fresco Cheese, Avocado, Served With Mexican Rice And Black Beans
More about Las Catrinas - 3202 Broadway

Browse other tasty dishes in Astoria

French Fries

Mac And Cheese

Tortas

Cake

Chicken Wraps

Falafel Sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Tenders

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Astoria to explore

Astoria

Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)
Map

More near Astoria to explore

Bronx

Avg 4.3 (85 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.5 (70 restaurants)

Flushing

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Jackson Heights

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Cliffside Park

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

East Elmhurst

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1973 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (587 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (95 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (474 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston