Enchiladas in Astoria
Astoria restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about Citrico Cafe
Citrico Cafe
3290 36th St, Queens
|Enchiladas Swissas
|$14.00
Chipotle braised chicken | enchilada verde | Monterey cheese | Pico de gallo | with rice and beans, flour tortillas and a slice of avocado
More about Ruta Oaxaca Mexican Cuisine - Astoria
Ruta Oaxaca Mexican Cuisine - Astoria
35-03 Broadway, Astoria
|Enchilada Huatulco
|$28.00
Mixed seafood, red bell pepper habanero cream salsa, melted Chihuahua cheese, crispy calamari (GLUTEN FRIENDLY)
|Enchilada Vegetable
|$23.00
Chileatole sauce, queso Chihuahua, roasted corn, spinach, rajas, cilantro
(VEGETARIAN, GLUTEN FREE)
|Enchilada Verde
|$25.00
Chicken, swiss style tomatillo cream salsa,
melted Chihuahua cheese, pickled red onions, cilantro (GLUTEN FREE)
More about Flaming Grill - 35-07 Ditmars Blvd
Flaming Grill - 35-07 Ditmars Blvd
35-07 Ditmars Boulevard, Queens
|Baja Chicken Enchilada
|$5.00