Falafel sandwiches in Astoria

Astoria restaurants that serve falafel sandwiches
Flaming Grill - 35-07 Ditmars Blvd
35-07 Ditmars Boulevard, Queens
|Falafel Sandwich
|$8.00
Falafel, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles and Tahini Sauce on Hero
King Of Falafel & Shawarma
3015 Broadway Astoria NY 11106, Astoria
|FALAFEL SANDWICH
|$9.99
vegan heaven, our famous falafel stuffed in our fresh homemade pita bread or Wraps with our house salad and tahini sauce, perfect choice for the vegans
|FALAFEL SANDWICH
|$8.99
