Falafel sandwiches in Astoria

Astoria restaurants
Astoria restaurants that serve falafel sandwiches

Flaming Grill - 35-07 Ditmars Blvd

35-07 Ditmars Boulevard, Queens

Falafel Sandwich$8.00
Falafel, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles and Tahini Sauce on Hero
More about Flaming Grill - 35-07 Ditmars Blvd
King Of Falafel & Shawarma

3015 Broadway Astoria NY 11106, Astoria

FALAFEL SANDWICH$9.99
vegan heaven, our famous falafel stuffed in our fresh homemade pita bread or Wraps with our house salad and tahini sauce, perfect choice for the vegans
FALAFEL SANDWICH$8.99
vegan heaven, our famous falafel stuffed in our fresh homemade pita bread or Wraps with our house salad and tahini sauce, perfect choice for the vegans
More about King Of Falafel & Shawarma

