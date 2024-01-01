Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fish and chips in
Astoria
/
Astoria
/
Fish And Chips
Astoria restaurants that serve fish and chips
CaliBun
2314 36th Ave, Queens
No reviews yet
Fish & Chips (Wild Cod) (3PC)
$13.99
#13 Fish & Chips Combo (Wild Cod) (3pc)
$14.99
More about CaliBun
Flaming Grill
35-07 Ditmars Boulevard, Queens
No reviews yet
Fish & Chips
$15.00
Battered and deep fried Cod Fish served with crispy French Fries and Tartar sauce.
More about Flaming Grill
