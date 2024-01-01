Fish and chips in Astoria

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

CaliBun

2314 36th Ave, Queens

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish & Chips (Wild Cod) (3PC)$13.99
#13 Fish & Chips Combo (Wild Cod) (3pc)$14.99
More about CaliBun
Consumer pic

 

Flaming Grill

35-07 Ditmars Boulevard, Queens

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Chips$15.00
Battered and deep fried Cod Fish served with crispy French Fries and Tartar sauce.
More about Flaming Grill

