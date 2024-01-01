Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Astoria

Go
Astoria restaurants
Toast

Astoria restaurants that serve fish tacos

Item pic

 

The Shady Lady - 34-19 30th Avenue

34-19 30th Avenue, Astoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Baja Fish Tacos$19.00
(3 pieces) blackened mahi mahi, lime aioli, mango habanero salsa
More about The Shady Lady - 34-19 30th Avenue
Banner pic

 

Citrico Cafe

3290 36th St, Queens

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Baja Fish Tacos$10.00
Baja Taco | Crispy Cod fish | Smoked Jalapeño Coleslaw | Salsa Macha | Salsa Verde
More about Citrico Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Ruta Oaxaca Mexican Cuisine

35-03 Broadway, Astoria

Avg 4.5 (135 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Tacos$18.00
Market fish, marinated in guajillo and pineapple, chipotle aioli, coleslaw
More about Ruta Oaxaca Mexican Cuisine
Fresco's Cantina image

BURRITOS • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Fresco's Cantina

12-14 31st Ave, Astoria

Avg 4.6 (962 reviews)
Takeout
3 - Fish Tacos$14.00
More about Fresco's Cantina

Browse other tasty dishes in Astoria

Chicken Noodles

Rice Pudding

Sweet Potato Fries

Cake

Cheeseburgers

Lentil Soup

Chicken Tenders

Pies

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Astoria to explore

Astoria

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)
Map

More near Astoria to explore

Bronx

Avg 4.3 (133 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.5 (85 restaurants)

Flushing

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Jackson Heights

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.8 (17 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

East Elmhurst

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Cliffside Park

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2525 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (78 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (766 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (396 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (102 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (135 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (141 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (619 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston