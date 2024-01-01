Fish tacos in Astoria
Astoria restaurants that serve fish tacos
The Shady Lady - 34-19 30th Avenue
34-19 30th Avenue, Astoria
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$19.00
(3 pieces) blackened mahi mahi, lime aioli, mango habanero salsa
Citrico Cafe
3290 36th St, Queens
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$10.00
Baja Taco | Crispy Cod fish | Smoked Jalapeño Coleslaw | Salsa Macha | Salsa Verde
Ruta Oaxaca Mexican Cuisine
35-03 Broadway, Astoria
|Fish Tacos
|$18.00
Market fish, marinated in guajillo and pineapple, chipotle aioli, coleslaw