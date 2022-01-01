Flautas in Astoria
Astoria restaurants that serve flautas
Citrico Cafe
32-90 36th Street, Queens
|Flautas de Pollo
|$12.00
Chipotle Braised Chicken | Guacamole | Cholula Crema | Pico de Gallo | Cabbage
La Tiendita Taqueria - Astoria NY
3706 30th Ave, Astoria
|BIRRIA FLAUTA
|$20.00
|CARNE FLAUTA
|$13.50
Ruta Oaxaca Mexican Cuisine - 35-03 Broadway
35-03 Broadway, Astoria
|Shrimp Flautas
|$13.95
Avocado salsa verde, queso fresco, crema, pickled red onions, cilantro
Fresco's Cantina
12-14 31st Ave, Astoria
|Flautas "Taquitos"
|$12.00
Crispy deep fried rolled chicken tacos topped with melted cheese, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, sour cream and cotija cheese.
Chela & Garnacha - 33-09 36th Ave
33-09 36th Ave, Astoria
|Flautas Frijol
|$12.00
Three per order. Crispy rolled fried tacos with refried black beans, topped with guacamole, sour cream, cheese and salsa . Vegetarian.
|Flautas Pollo
|$13.00
Three per order. Crispy rolled fried tacos with shredded chicken, topped with guacamole, sour cream, cheese and salsa.