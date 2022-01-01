Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flautas in Astoria

Go
Astoria restaurants
Toast

Astoria restaurants that serve flautas

Banner pic

 

Citrico Cafe

32-90 36th Street, Queens

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Flautas de Pollo$12.00
Chipotle Braised Chicken | Guacamole | Cholula Crema | Pico de Gallo | Cabbage
More about Citrico Cafe
La Tiendita Taqueria image

 

La Tiendita Taqueria - Astoria NY

3706 30th Ave, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
BIRRIA FLAUTA$20.00
CARNE FLAUTA$13.50
More about La Tiendita Taqueria - Astoria NY
Item pic

 

Ruta Oaxaca Mexican Cuisine - 35-03 Broadway

35-03 Broadway, Astoria

Avg 4.5 (135 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Flautas$13.95
Avocado salsa verde, queso fresco, crema, pickled red onions, cilantro
More about Ruta Oaxaca Mexican Cuisine - 35-03 Broadway
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Fresco's Cantina

12-14 31st Ave, Astoria

Avg 4.6 (962 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Flautas "Taquitos"$12.00
Crispy deep fried rolled chicken tacos topped with melted cheese, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, sour cream and cotija cheese.
More about Fresco's Cantina
Main pic

 

Chela & Garnacha - 33-09 36th Ave

33-09 36th Ave, Astoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Flautas Frijol$12.00
Three per order. Crispy rolled fried tacos with refried black beans, topped with guacamole, sour cream, cheese and salsa . Vegetarian.
Flautas Pollo$13.00
Three per order. Crispy rolled fried tacos with shredded chicken, topped with guacamole, sour cream, cheese and salsa.
More about Chela & Garnacha - 33-09 36th Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Astoria

Tacos

Chips And Salsa

Grilled Chicken

Ceviche

Nachos

Hummus

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Astoria to explore

Astoria

Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)
Map

More near Astoria to explore

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Bronx

Avg 4.3 (58 restaurants)

Flushing

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Jackson Heights

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

East Elmhurst

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Cliffside Park

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1705 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (52 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (522 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (286 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (66 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (427 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston