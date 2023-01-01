Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Astoria

Go
Astoria restaurants
Toast

Astoria restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

The Shady Lady - 34-19 30th Avenue

34-19 30th Avenue, Astoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Sandwich VM$23.00
Boneless fried chicken with Sriracha honey mustard, mayo, lettuce and spicy pickles on a brioche bun. Comes with your choice of side AND a beverage
More about The Shady Lady - 34-19 30th Avenue
Item pic

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Butcher Bar

37-10 30th Ave, Astoria

Avg 4.5 (1438 reviews)
Takeout
Mama's Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.49
Buttermilk brine overnight. Served with lettuce and tomato & country ranch dressing. ASK FOR IT SPICY! Jalapenos & Hot Habanero sauce (+1)
More about Butcher Bar
Item pic

 

Flaming Grill - 35-07 Ditmars Blvd

35-07 Ditmars Boulevard, Queens

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Waffle Sandwich$14.00
Crispy Chicken, Pickle, Coleslaw, Chipotle Mayo on Belgian Waffle.
More about Flaming Grill - 35-07 Ditmars Blvd
The Thirsty Koala image

 

The Thirsty Koala

35-12 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Organic Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.50
More about The Thirsty Koala
Bubba's Bistro image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Bubba's Bistro - Ditmars

31-13A Ditmars Blvd, Astoria

Avg 4.5 (23 reviews)
Takeout
Mexican Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
More about Bubba's Bistro - Ditmars
Item pic

PITAS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • GYROS • SALADS • FALAFEL

Pita Pan

37-15 30th Ave, Astoria

Avg 3.7 (64 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken SOLO Sandwich$8.95
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$10.95
Yogurt brined fried chicken patty, pickles,
Pita Pan or Tzatziki Sauce & Fries or Salad
More about Pita Pan

Browse other tasty dishes in Astoria

Tortas

Lentil Soup

Chicken Sandwiches

Mozzarella Sticks

Milkshakes

Sweet Potato Fries

Waffles

Burritos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Astoria to explore

Astoria

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)
Map

More near Astoria to explore

Bronx

Avg 4.3 (76 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Flushing

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Jackson Heights

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Cliffside Park

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

East Elmhurst

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1889 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (565 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (307 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (81 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (463 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston