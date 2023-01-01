Fried chicken sandwiches in Astoria
Astoria restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
More about The Shady Lady - 34-19 30th Avenue
The Shady Lady - 34-19 30th Avenue
34-19 30th Avenue, Astoria
|Fried Chicken Sandwich VM
|$23.00
Boneless fried chicken with Sriracha honey mustard, mayo, lettuce and spicy pickles on a brioche bun. Comes with your choice of side AND a beverage
More about Butcher Bar
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Butcher Bar
37-10 30th Ave, Astoria
|Mama's Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.49
Buttermilk brine overnight. Served with lettuce and tomato & country ranch dressing. ASK FOR IT SPICY! Jalapenos & Hot Habanero sauce (+1)
More about Flaming Grill - 35-07 Ditmars Blvd
Flaming Grill - 35-07 Ditmars Blvd
35-07 Ditmars Boulevard, Queens
|Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Waffle Sandwich
|$14.00
Crispy Chicken, Pickle, Coleslaw, Chipotle Mayo on Belgian Waffle.
More about The Thirsty Koala
The Thirsty Koala
35-12 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria
|Spicy Organic Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$17.50
More about Bubba's Bistro - Ditmars
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Bubba's Bistro - Ditmars
31-13A Ditmars Blvd, Astoria
|Mexican Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00