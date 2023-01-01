Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gnocchi in Astoria

Astoria restaurants
Astoria restaurants that serve gnocchi

Item pic

 

The Shady Lady - 34-19 30th Avenue

34-19 30th Avenue, Astoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Gnocchi with Truffles and Shrooms VM$26.00
home made potato gnocchi served with wild mushrooms and white truffle oil in a marscapone cream sauce. Comes with free garlic bread AND your choice of beverage
Gnocchi with Pesto and Burrata$18.00
house made potato gnocchi, blistered grape tomatoes
Gnocchi & Smoked Proscuitto$18.00
marscapone cream sauce, Pecorino romano, baby arugula
Item pic

 

Vesta Trattoria And Wine Bar

2102 30th Avenue, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gnocchi$22.00
roasted leg of lamb, eggplant, tomato ragu & ricotta salata
Banner pic

 

Vite Vinosteria

31-05 34th St, Astoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Gnocchi al Pesto e Asparagi$22.95
Potato gnocchi pesto sauce and asparagus
The Thirsty Koala image

 

The Thirsty Koala

35-12 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Organic Gnocchi with White Truffle Cream Sauce, Portobello, Spinach, Garlic, Shallots, Parmesan (Gf)$19.00
Penne with our white truffle cream sauce, Portobello, spinach, garlic, shallots, parmesan and fresh herbs (gluten free, can be prepared dairy free)
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Gino's Pizzeria & Restaurant - New - Ginos Pizzza at Broadway

43-19 Broadway, Astoria

Avg 4.5 (639 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Baked Gnocchi$15.50
