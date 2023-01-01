Gnocchi in Astoria
Astoria restaurants that serve gnocchi
The Shady Lady - 34-19 30th Avenue
34-19 30th Avenue, Astoria
|Gnocchi with Truffles and Shrooms VM
|$26.00
home made potato gnocchi served with wild mushrooms and white truffle oil in a marscapone cream sauce. Comes with free garlic bread AND your choice of beverage
|Gnocchi with Pesto and Burrata
|$18.00
house made potato gnocchi, blistered grape tomatoes
|Gnocchi & Smoked Proscuitto
|$18.00
marscapone cream sauce, Pecorino romano, baby arugula
Vesta Trattoria And Wine Bar
2102 30th Avenue, Astoria
|Gnocchi
|$22.00
roasted leg of lamb, eggplant, tomato ragu & ricotta salata
Vite Vinosteria
31-05 34th St, Astoria
|Gnocchi al Pesto e Asparagi
|$22.95
Potato gnocchi pesto sauce and asparagus
The Thirsty Koala
35-12 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria
|Organic Gnocchi with White Truffle Cream Sauce, Portobello, Spinach, Garlic, Shallots, Parmesan (Gf)
|$19.00
Penne with our white truffle cream sauce, Portobello, spinach, garlic, shallots, parmesan and fresh herbs (gluten free, can be prepared dairy free)