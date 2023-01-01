Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Astoria

Astoria restaurants
Toast

Astoria restaurants that serve greek salad

Item pic

 

The Shady Lady - 34-19 30th Avenue

34-19 30th Avenue, Astoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Greek Salad$14.00
red wine vinaigrette, pita bread
More about The Shady Lady - 34-19 30th Avenue
Item pic

 

Flaming Grill - 35-07 Ditmars Blvd

35-07 Ditmars Boulevard, Queens

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Chicken Salad$11.00
Romaine, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions, Feta Cheese, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, Tri Color Peppers with Red Wine Vinegar & Extra Virgin Olive Oil
More about Flaming Grill - 35-07 Ditmars Blvd
Item pic

PITAS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • GYROS • SALADS • FALAFEL

Pita Pan

37-15 30th Ave, Astoria

Avg 3.7 (64 reviews)
Takeout
Large Greek Salad$9.95
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese, Lemon, Olive Oil & Oregano
More about Pita Pan
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Gino's Pizzeria & Restaurant - New - Ginos Pizzza at Broadway

43-19 Broadway, Astoria

Avg 4.5 (639 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
GREEK SALAD$10.95
More about Gino's Pizzeria & Restaurant - New - Ginos Pizzza at Broadway

