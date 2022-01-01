Grilled chicken in Astoria
More about SVL SOUVLAKI BAR
SVL SOUVLAKI BAR
30-18B Astoria Blvd, Astoria
|Grilled Chicken Breast
|$19.75
|Grilled Chicken Breast
|$11.45
More about District Saigon
District Saigon
3715 Broadway, Astoria
|Grilled Lemongrass Chicken Bun
|$15.00
Cold vermicelli noodle (can be substituted with rice) salad with green leaf lettuce, bean sprouts, pickled carrot & daikon, cucumbers, mint, fried shallots, peanuts and fish sauce
More about Tacuba - Astoria
Tacuba - Astoria
35 01 36th street, Astoria
|Grilled Chicken Platter With Rice And Beans
|$22.00
More about SVL SOUVLAKI BAR
SVL SOUVLAKI BAR
34-01 Steinway Street, Astoria
|Grilled Chicken Breast
|$11.45
More about Butcher Bar
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Butcher Bar
37-10 30th Ave, Astoria
|Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$13.99
Marinated & Grilled Breast, topped with lettuce and tomato.
|Marinated & Grilled Chicken Breast
|$0.00
Marinated and then grilled to perfection. Perfect for your Keto craving!