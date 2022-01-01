Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Astoria

Astoria restaurants
Toast

Astoria restaurants that serve grilled chicken

SVL SOUVLAKI BAR image

 

SVL SOUVLAKI BAR

30-18B Astoria Blvd, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Breast$19.75
Grilled Chicken Breast$11.45
Banner pic

 

District Saigon

3715 Broadway, Astoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Lemongrass Chicken Bun$15.00
Cold vermicelli noodle (can be substituted with rice) salad with green leaf lettuce, bean sprouts, pickled carrot & daikon, cucumbers, mint, fried shallots, peanuts and fish sauce
Tacuba - Astoria image

 

Tacuba - Astoria

35 01 36th street, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Platter With Rice And Beans$22.00
La Vecina image

 

La Vecina

3066 Steinway St, Astoria

Avg 4.5 (561 reviews)
Takeout
Pollo a La Plancha - Grilled Chicken$17.00
Banner pic

 

SVL SOUVLAKI BAR

34-01 Steinway Street, Astoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Breast$11.45
Item pic

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Butcher Bar

37-10 30th Ave, Astoria

Avg 4.5 (1438 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$13.99
Marinated & Grilled Breast, topped with lettuce and tomato.
Marinated & Grilled Chicken Breast$0.00
Marinated and then grilled to perfection. Perfect for your Keto craving!
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Gino's Pizzeria & Restaurant - New

43-19 Broadway, Astoria

Avg 4.5 (639 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Buffalo W/ Blue Cheese$10.95
Panini - Grilled Chicken w/ Fresh Mozzarella & Roasted Peppers$10.95
