Hummus in Astoria

Astoria restaurants
Astoria restaurants that serve hummus

Item pic

 

SVL SOUVLAKI BAR

30-18B Astoria Blvd, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hummus 9oz$6.75
A spread made from cooked, mashed chickpeas blended with tahini, lemon juice, and garlic.
Hummus 2oz.$1.00
More about SVL SOUVLAKI BAR
Banner pic

 

SVL SOUVLAKI BAR - Steinway

34-01 Steinway Street, Astoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hummus 2oz.$1.00
More about SVL SOUVLAKI BAR - Steinway
Item pic

 

King Of Falafel & Shawarma

3015 Broadway Astoria NY 11106, Astoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
HUMMUS. with One Pita$7.00
Our Home made hummus is smooth and silky made from Garbanzo beans(chick Peas ) blended with lemon, Tahina, garlic and olive oil served with pita bread
More about King Of Falafel & Shawarma

