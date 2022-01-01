Hummus in Astoria
Astoria restaurants that serve hummus
SVL SOUVLAKI BAR
30-18B Astoria Blvd, Astoria
|Hummus 9oz
|$6.75
A spread made from cooked, mashed chickpeas blended with tahini, lemon juice, and garlic.
|Hummus 2oz.
|$1.00
SVL SOUVLAKI BAR - Steinway
34-01 Steinway Street, Astoria
|Hummus 2oz.
|$1.00
King Of Falafel & Shawarma
3015 Broadway Astoria NY 11106, Astoria
|HUMMUS. with One Pita
|$7.00
Our Home made hummus is smooth and silky made from Garbanzo beans(chick Peas ) blended with lemon, Tahina, garlic and olive oil served with pita bread