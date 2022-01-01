Lentil soup in Astoria
Astoria restaurants that serve lentil soup
SVL SOUVLAKI BAR
30-18B Astoria Blvd, Astoria
|Lentil Soup
|$5.75
{Fah-kehs}
Traditional Greek Lentil soup. It’s healthy, hearty, plant-based/vegan, and packed with flavor from fresh herbs and fire-roasted tomatoes. Finished off with a generous amount of pure extra-virgin olive oil and red wine vinegar (yes, vinegar!) at the very end, which add a punch of both flavor and nutrition.
SVL SOUVLAKI BAR - Steinway
34-01 Steinway Street, Astoria
|Lentil Soup
|$5.75
{Fah-kehs}
|Lentil Soup
|$6.00