Lentil soup in Astoria

Astoria restaurants
Astoria restaurants that serve lentil soup

Item pic

 

SVL SOUVLAKI BAR

30-18B Astoria Blvd, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lentil Soup$5.75
{Fah-kehs}
Traditional Greek Lentil soup. It’s healthy, hearty, plant-based/vegan, and packed with flavor from fresh herbs and fire-roasted tomatoes. Finished off with a generous amount of pure extra-virgin olive oil and red wine vinegar (yes, vinegar!) at the very end, which add a punch of both flavor and nutrition.
More about SVL SOUVLAKI BAR
Item pic

 

SVL SOUVLAKI BAR - Steinway

34-01 Steinway Street, Astoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lentil Soup$5.75
{Fah-kehs}
Traditional Greek Lentil soup. It’s healthy, hearty, plant-based/vegan, and packed with flavor from fresh herbs and fire-roasted tomatoes. Finished off with a generous amount of pure extra-virgin olive oil and red wine vinegar (yes, vinegar!) at the very end, which add a punch of both flavor and nutrition.
Lentil Soup$6.00
More about SVL SOUVLAKI BAR - Steinway
Item pic

 

King Of Falafel & Shawarma

3015 Broadway Astoria NY 11106, Astoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
lentil Soup with one Pita$4.99
Home made soup %100 vegan not out of cans
More about King Of Falafel & Shawarma

