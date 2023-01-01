Mac and cheese in Astoria
Astoria restaurants that serve mac and cheese
The Shady Lady - 34-19 30th Avenue
34-19 30th Avenue, Astoria
|Carbonara Mac N Cheese
|$15.00
bacon, prosciutto cotto, fontina
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Butcher Bar
37-10 30th Ave, Astoria
|Half Baked Mac & Cheese
|$14.99
Our famous creamy mac & cheese oven baked in a cast iron skillet & topped w/ our grass-fed beef chili, bacon bits & jack cheese.
|Creamy Mac & Cheese
|$6.99
|Mac & Cheese Burger
|$17.99
Our "Butcher's Burger" topped with our famous creamy mac & cheese.
Flaming Grill - 35-07 Ditmars Blvd
35-07 Ditmars Boulevard, Queens
|Mac & Cheese
|$5.00
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Bubba's Bistro - Ditmars
31-13A Ditmars Blvd, Astoria
|Meatlovers Mac and Cheese
|$16.95
Chorizo, bacon, jalapenos & pulled roasted chicken, mixed with our creamy Cheddar Cream sauce & topped with melted Cheddar cheese
|Bubba's Mac & Cheese
|$12.00
Mac with melted cheddar, gruyere & mascarpone cheese, topped with additional cheddar
|Running Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese
|$16.95
Sauteed chunks of chicken,cooked with Franks Buffalo sauce,mixed with Cheddar cheese sauce topped with melted blue cheese & Cheddar