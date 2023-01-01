Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Milkshakes in
Astoria
/
Astoria
/
Milkshakes
Astoria restaurants that serve milkshakes
CaliBun
2314 36th Ave, Queens
No reviews yet
Milkshake
$0.00
More about CaliBun
Flaming Grill - 35-07 Ditmars Blvd
35-07 Ditmars Boulevard, Queens
No reviews yet
Milkshake
$7.00
More about Flaming Grill - 35-07 Ditmars Blvd
Browse other tasty dishes in Astoria
Mozzarella Sticks
Cheeseburgers
Chips And Salsa
French Fries
Lentil Soup
Tacos
Burritos
Salmon
Neighborhoods within Astoria to explore
Astoria
Avg 4.3
(45 restaurants)
More near Astoria to explore
Bronx
Avg 4.3
(76 restaurants)
Long Island City
Avg 4.4
(63 restaurants)
Flushing
Avg 4.3
(29 restaurants)
Jackson Heights
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Edgewater
Avg 4.8
(13 restaurants)
Woodside
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Sunnyside
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Cliffside Park
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
East Elmhurst
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1889 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(64 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(62 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(565 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(307 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(77 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(81 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(110 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(463 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston