Penne in Astoria

Astoria restaurants
Astoria restaurants that serve penne

The Shady Lady - 34-19 30th Avenue

34-19 30th Avenue, Astoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Penne A La Roza$21.00
Vodka sauce, melted mozz & fontina, breaded chicken cutlet
Penne a la Roza VM$28.00
penne ala vodka with melted mozzarella cheese and topped with a breaded chicken cutlet. Comes with free garlic bread AND your choice of beverage
More about The Shady Lady - 34-19 30th Avenue
Dino's Pizzeria

30-01 Broadway, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Penne Alla Vodka Pie$20.00
Penne Vodka Slice$4.50
More about Dino's Pizzeria
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Local Kitchen

3507 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria

Avg 3.7 (70 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Whole Wheat Penne Genovese$10.99
Grilled chicken, sun dried tomatoes, olives, spinach & pesto Alfredo
Cajun Shrimp over Penne Pasta with Tomato Sauce$18.99
Penne Ala Vodka$7.99
Penne pasta, vodka sauce, green peas & Parmesan cheese
More about Local Kitchen
Flaming Grill - 35-07 Ditmars Blvd

35-07 Ditmars Boulevard, Queens

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Penne Alla Vodka$8.00
Penne Pasta, Vodka Sauce & Parmesan Cheese
More about Flaming Grill - 35-07 Ditmars Blvd
The Thirsty Koala

35-12 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Organic Pasta with Vodka Sauce (Gluten Free, Can be prepared vegan upon request)$19.00
(Organic, gluten free , can prepare a vegan option upon request).
More about The Thirsty Koala
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Bubba's Bistro - Ditmars

31-13A Ditmars Blvd, Astoria

Avg 4.5 (23 reviews)
Takeout
Penne Pasta Asparagus Cream Sauce$12.95
Penne Vodka W Chicken$16.50
More about Bubba's Bistro - Ditmars
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Gino's Pizzeria & Restaurant - New - Ginos Pizzza at Broadway

43-19 Broadway, Astoria

Avg 4.5 (639 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lunch. Penne with Vodka sauce$8.95
14" Penne Alla Vodka Pie$17.95
More about Gino's Pizzeria & Restaurant - New - Ginos Pizzza at Broadway

