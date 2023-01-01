Penne in Astoria
Astoria restaurants that serve penne
More about The Shady Lady - 34-19 30th Avenue
The Shady Lady - 34-19 30th Avenue
34-19 30th Avenue, Astoria
|Penne A La Roza
|$21.00
Vodka sauce, melted mozz & fontina, breaded chicken cutlet
|Penne a la Roza VM
|$28.00
penne ala vodka with melted mozzarella cheese and topped with a breaded chicken cutlet. Comes with free garlic bread AND your choice of beverage
More about Dino's Pizzeria
Dino's Pizzeria
30-01 Broadway, Astoria
|Penne Alla Vodka Pie
|$20.00
|Penne Vodka Slice
|$4.50
More about Local Kitchen
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Local Kitchen
3507 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria
|Whole Wheat Penne Genovese
|$10.99
Grilled chicken, sun dried tomatoes, olives, spinach & pesto Alfredo
|Cajun Shrimp over Penne Pasta with Tomato Sauce
|$18.99
|Penne Ala Vodka
|$7.99
Penne pasta, vodka sauce, green peas & Parmesan cheese
More about Flaming Grill - 35-07 Ditmars Blvd
Flaming Grill - 35-07 Ditmars Blvd
35-07 Ditmars Boulevard, Queens
|Penne Alla Vodka
|$8.00
Penne Pasta, Vodka Sauce & Parmesan Cheese
More about The Thirsty Koala
The Thirsty Koala
35-12 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria
|Organic Pasta with Vodka Sauce (Gluten Free, Can be prepared vegan upon request)
|$19.00
(Organic, gluten free , can prepare a vegan option upon request).
More about Bubba's Bistro - Ditmars
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Bubba's Bistro - Ditmars
31-13A Ditmars Blvd, Astoria
|Penne Pasta Asparagus Cream Sauce
|$12.95
|Penne Vodka W Chicken
|$16.50