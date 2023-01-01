Pies in Astoria
More about Rizzo's Fine Pizza - Astoria
PIZZA • SALADS
Rizzo's Fine Pizza - Astoria
3013 Steinway St, Astoria
|Two 16” Specialty Pies
|$28.00
Two 16" specialty pizzas.
Make them vegan for just $2 each. Available only on day specified for delivery or pickup.
|Two 16" Single Topping Pies
|$25.00
More about Butcher Bar
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Butcher Bar
37-10 30th Ave, Astoria
|Key Lime Pie
|$7.99
House made creamy, citrus custard. A classic.
More about Dino's Pizzeria
Dino's Pizzeria
30-01 Broadway, Astoria
|Margherita Pie
|$21.95
|Hawaiian Pie
|$21.00
|Buffalo Chicken Pie
|$21.95
More about Flaming Grill - 35-07 Ditmars Blvd
Flaming Grill - 35-07 Ditmars Blvd
35-07 Ditmars Boulevard, Queens
|Pecan pie
|$6.00
More about The Thirsty Koala
The Thirsty Koala
35-12 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria
|Aussie Beef Short Rib Pies (Halal)
|$20.00
|Shepherds Pie (GF, Halal)
|$25.00
warm spiced organic Australian lamb ragu, parmesan, baked with garlic mashed potatoes, topped with fresh mozzarella choose a side (GF, Contains Dairy, Halal)
More about Bubba's Bistro - Ditmars
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Bubba's Bistro - Ditmars
31-13A Ditmars Blvd, Astoria
|Chicken in a Pot Pie
|$17.00
|Mud Pie
|$8.00
More about Slice - Astoria Broadway
Slice - Astoria Broadway
3812 Broadway, Astoria
|Gluten free & vegan 12” pie
|$18.00
Gluten free crust with vegan cheese and tomatoes
|NY Style Pie
|$21.00
Classic NY thin crust pie with mozzarella, ny style sauce. This is the one that made us famous
|Margherita Pie
|$24.00
Classic margherita pizza with fresh mozzarella, seasoned tomatoes on a thin crust dough
More about Gino's Pizzeria & Restaurant - New - Ginos Pizzza at Broadway
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Gino's Pizzeria & Restaurant - New - Ginos Pizzza at Broadway
43-19 Broadway, Astoria
|12". Eggplant Parmigiana Pie
|$13.95
|Combo#1. 1 ...Large Pie , 5 Gnots , 2 litre Soda
|$19.95
|14" Bianca Pie
|$17.95
More about Andrew Bellucci's Pizzeria
Andrew Bellucci's Pizzeria
37-08 30th Ave, Astoria
|VODKA Pie 4 Corner GLUTEN FREE
|$29.00
You asked and we Delivered! Our Famous Vodka-Roni without the Pepperoni.
|Small Round VODKA Only Pie
|$19.00
You asked and we Delivered! Our Famous Vodka-Roni without the Pepperoni.
|LARGE Round VODKA Only Pie
|$31.00
You asked and we deliver! Our Vodka-Roni without the Pepperoni!