Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Astoria

Go
Astoria restaurants
Toast

Astoria restaurants that serve pies

Rizzo's Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Rizzo's Fine Pizza - Astoria

3013 Steinway St, Astoria

Avg 4.3 (1623 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Two 16” Specialty Pies$28.00
Two 16" specialty pizzas.
Make them vegan for just $2 each. Available only on day specified for delivery or pickup.
Two 16" Single Topping Pies$25.00
More about Rizzo's Fine Pizza - Astoria
Item pic

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Butcher Bar

37-10 30th Ave, Astoria

Avg 4.5 (1438 reviews)
Takeout
Key Lime Pie$7.99
House made creamy, citrus custard. A classic.
More about Butcher Bar
SVL SOUVLAKI BAR image

 

SVL SOUVLAKI BAR

30-18B Astoria Blvd, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Pie$7.50
More about SVL SOUVLAKI BAR
Dino's Pizzeria image

 

Dino's Pizzeria

30-01 Broadway, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Margherita Pie$21.95
Hawaiian Pie$21.00
Buffalo Chicken Pie$21.95
More about Dino's Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Flaming Grill - 35-07 Ditmars Blvd

35-07 Ditmars Boulevard, Queens

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pecan pie$6.00
More about Flaming Grill - 35-07 Ditmars Blvd
Item pic

 

The Thirsty Koala

35-12 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Aussie Beef Short Rib Pies (Halal)$20.00
Shepherds Pie (GF, Halal)$25.00
warm spiced organic Australian lamb ragu, parmesan, baked with garlic mashed potatoes, topped with fresh mozzarella choose a side (GF, Contains Dairy, Halal)
More about The Thirsty Koala
Bubba's Bistro image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Bubba's Bistro - Ditmars

31-13A Ditmars Blvd, Astoria

Avg 4.5 (23 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken in a Pot Pie$17.00
Mud Pie$8.00
More about Bubba's Bistro - Ditmars
NY Style Pie image

 

Slice - Astoria Broadway

3812 Broadway, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gluten free & vegan 12” pie$18.00
Gluten free crust with vegan cheese and tomatoes
NY Style Pie$21.00
Classic NY thin crust pie with mozzarella, ny style sauce. This is the one that made us famous
Margherita Pie$24.00
Classic margherita pizza with fresh mozzarella, seasoned tomatoes on a thin crust dough
More about Slice - Astoria Broadway
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Gino's Pizzeria & Restaurant - New - Ginos Pizzza at Broadway

43-19 Broadway, Astoria

Avg 4.5 (639 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
12". Eggplant Parmigiana Pie$13.95
Combo#1. 1 ...Large Pie , 5 Gnots , 2 litre Soda$19.95
14" Bianca Pie$17.95
More about Gino's Pizzeria & Restaurant - New - Ginos Pizzza at Broadway
Item pic

 

Andrew Bellucci's Pizzeria

37-08 30th Ave, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
VODKA Pie 4 Corner GLUTEN FREE$29.00
You asked and we Delivered! Our Famous Vodka-Roni without the Pepperoni.
Small Round VODKA Only Pie$19.00
You asked and we Delivered! Our Famous Vodka-Roni without the Pepperoni.
LARGE Round VODKA Only Pie$31.00
You asked and we deliver! Our Vodka-Roni without the Pepperoni!
More about Andrew Bellucci's Pizzeria

Browse other tasty dishes in Astoria

Waffles

Pudding

Salmon

Cheeseburgers

Quesadillas

French Fries

Caesar Salad

Cheesecake

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Astoria to explore

Astoria

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)
Map

More near Astoria to explore

Bronx

Avg 4.3 (78 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Flushing

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Jackson Heights

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Cliffside Park

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

East Elmhurst

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1910 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (61 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (569 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (311 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (84 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (465 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston