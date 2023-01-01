Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork belly in Astoria

Go
Astoria restaurants
Toast

Astoria restaurants that serve pork belly

Item pic

 

Citrico Cafe

3290 36th St, Queens

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Belly Char Siu$11.00
Fresh Corn Tortillas | Chive Chili Glaze |
Grilled Pineapple | Chile de Arbol
More about Citrico Cafe
Item pic

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Butcher Bar

37-10 30th Ave, Astoria

Avg 4.5 (1438 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked & Grilled Pork Belly$0.00
House brine, slow smoked and then grilled to order. Pork goodness.
More about Butcher Bar
Item pic

 

Bund Dumpling House

25-08 Broadway, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Braised Pork Belly Buns 焖肉挂包$6.95
pork belly with cilantro and peanut
More about Bund Dumpling House
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Fresco's Cantina

12-14 31st Ave, Astoria

Avg 4.6 (962 reviews)
Takeout
Dos Cochinitas (Pork Belly)$15.00
Pork Belly / Pico de Gallo / Purple Cabbage / Bacon Chipotle Sauce / Fresh Cilantro
More about Fresco's Cantina

Browse other tasty dishes in Astoria

Chicken Tenders

Crispy Chicken

Chicken Noodles

Chili

Carne Asada Burritos

Falafel Sandwiches

Cheesecake

Burritos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Astoria to explore

Astoria

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)
Map

More near Astoria to explore

Bronx

Avg 4.3 (96 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.5 (78 restaurants)

Flushing

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Jackson Heights

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

East Elmhurst

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Cliffside Park

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2149 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (65 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (634 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (357 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (83 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (107 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (117 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (516 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston