Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Astoria

Go
Astoria restaurants
Toast

Astoria restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Butcher Bar

37-10 30th Ave, Astoria

Avg 4.5 (1438 reviews)
Takeout
Brunch Quesadilla$18.99
Pico de Gallo, Monterey Jack, Parmesan Cheese, Scrambled Eggs & your choice of: Pulled Pork or BBQ Chicken. Served w/ home fries, organic greens & toast.
More about Butcher Bar
Item pic

 

Blend Astoria

3717 30th Ave, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, chicken, bean paste, corn, pepper jack cheese, served with yellow rice, black beans, cotija, lettuce, pico and crema.
More about Blend Astoria
Item pic

 

Tacuba Astoria

35 01 36th street, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla Piña and Camaron$15.00
Quesadilla pollo$12.00
Quesadilla plain$11.00
More about Tacuba Astoria
La Tiendita Taqueria image

 

La Tiendita Taqueria - Astoria NY

3706 30th Ave, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHEESE QUESADILLA$9.25
BIRRIA QUESADILLA$16.00
SHRIMP QUESADILLA$13.50
More about La Tiendita Taqueria - Astoria NY
Local Kitchen image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Local Kitchen

3507 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria

Avg 3.7 (70 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Quesadillas$9.99
Served with Salsa
More about Local Kitchen
Bubba's Bistro image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Bubba's Bistro - Ditmars

31-13A Ditmars Blvd, Astoria

Avg 4.5 (23 reviews)
Takeout
The French Quater Quesadilla$16.95
BBQ pulled pork, melted cheddar cheese, and caramelized onions
Southwest Quesadilla$17.50
Vegan Jack cheese, mushrooms, bell peppers, black beans, onions, corn, served with our vegan sour cream
More about Bubba's Bistro - Ditmars
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Fresco's Cantina

12-14 31st Ave, Astoria

Avg 4.6 (962 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla$10.00
12 inch Flour Tortilla filled with with our Three Cheese Blend and your filling of choice.
More about Fresco's Cantina
Item pic

 

Chela & Garnacha - 33-09 36th Ave

33-09 36th Ave, Astoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Quesadillas Flor De Calabaza$10.00
Three per order. Zucchini Blossom. Vegetarian
Quesadillas Combo$10.00
Three per order. Option of corn mushroom, zuchini bloosom and only cheese. Vegetarian
Quesadillas Huitlacoche$9.00
Three per order. Corn mushroom. Vegetarian.
More about Chela & Garnacha - 33-09 36th Ave
Item pic

 

Hot Peppers - Astoria - 28-21 Steinway St

28-21 Steinway St, Astoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Quesadillas$8.95
More about Hot Peppers - Astoria - 28-21 Steinway St
Dive Bar LIC image

GRILL

Dive Bar LIC

33-10 36th Ave, Astoria

Avg 4.3 (124 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Dive Quesadillas$10.00
Three Pastrami + Caramelized Onions + Pickled Jalapenos +Provolone Cheese + Mustard + Sour Cream + Guacamole + Pico De Gallo
More about Dive Bar LIC

Browse other tasty dishes in Astoria

Flautas

Hummus

Ceviche

Tacos

Chips And Salsa

Burritos

Nachos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Astoria to explore

Astoria

Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)
Map

More near Astoria to explore

Bronx

Avg 4.3 (67 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Flushing

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Jackson Heights

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

East Elmhurst

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Cliffside Park

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1817 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (57 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (556 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (305 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (73 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (78 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (106 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (457 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston