Quesadillas in Astoria
Astoria restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Butcher Bar
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Butcher Bar
37-10 30th Ave, Astoria
|Brunch Quesadilla
|$18.99
Pico de Gallo, Monterey Jack, Parmesan Cheese, Scrambled Eggs & your choice of: Pulled Pork or BBQ Chicken. Served w/ home fries, organic greens & toast.
More about Blend Astoria
Blend Astoria
3717 30th Ave, Astoria
|Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, chicken, bean paste, corn, pepper jack cheese, served with yellow rice, black beans, cotija, lettuce, pico and crema.
More about Tacuba Astoria
Tacuba Astoria
35 01 36th street, Astoria
|Quesadilla Piña and Camaron
|$15.00
|Quesadilla pollo
|$12.00
|Quesadilla plain
|$11.00
More about La Tiendita Taqueria - Astoria NY
La Tiendita Taqueria - Astoria NY
3706 30th Ave, Astoria
|CHEESE QUESADILLA
|$9.25
|BIRRIA QUESADILLA
|$16.00
|SHRIMP QUESADILLA
|$13.50
More about Local Kitchen
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Local Kitchen
3507 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria
|Chicken Quesadillas
|$9.99
Served with Salsa
More about Bubba's Bistro - Ditmars
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Bubba's Bistro - Ditmars
31-13A Ditmars Blvd, Astoria
|The French Quater Quesadilla
|$16.95
BBQ pulled pork, melted cheddar cheese, and caramelized onions
|Southwest Quesadilla
|$17.50
Vegan Jack cheese, mushrooms, bell peppers, black beans, onions, corn, served with our vegan sour cream
More about Fresco's Cantina
BURRITOS • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Fresco's Cantina
12-14 31st Ave, Astoria
|Quesadilla
|$10.00
12 inch Flour Tortilla filled with with our Three Cheese Blend and your filling of choice.
More about Chela & Garnacha - 33-09 36th Ave
Chela & Garnacha - 33-09 36th Ave
33-09 36th Ave, Astoria
|Quesadillas Flor De Calabaza
|$10.00
Three per order. Zucchini Blossom. Vegetarian
|Quesadillas Combo
|$10.00
Three per order. Option of corn mushroom, zuchini bloosom and only cheese. Vegetarian
|Quesadillas Huitlacoche
|$9.00
Three per order. Corn mushroom. Vegetarian.
More about Hot Peppers - Astoria - 28-21 Steinway St
Hot Peppers - Astoria - 28-21 Steinway St
28-21 Steinway St, Astoria
|Quesadillas
|$8.95