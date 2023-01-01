Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rigatoni in Astoria

Astoria restaurants
Astoria restaurants that serve rigatoni

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Gino's Pizzeria & Restaurant - New - Ginos Pizzza at Broadway

43-19 Broadway, Astoria

Avg 4.5 (639 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
L. Rigatoni Bolognese$8.95
More about Gino's Pizzeria & Restaurant - New - Ginos Pizzza at Broadway
Macoletta Astoria

2815 24th ave, Astoria

No reviews yet
DeliveryDigital Dine-In
Rigatoni Bolognese$19.00
Rigatoni in a Classic Bolognese Sauce with Slow-Cooked Beef and Veal
More about Macoletta Astoria
Andrew Bellucci's Pizzeria

37-08 30th Ave, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rigatoni VODKA$19.00
Al Dente. Topped with Burrata. Available SPICY!
SPICY VODKA RIGATONI$20.00
Our Famous Vodka Sauce spiced w/ Calabrian Chilies, topped w/ Burrata. ADD: EGGPLANT or CHICKEN Cutlets or Crispy Sweet Fennel PORK SAUSAGE (+7)
More about Andrew Bellucci's Pizzeria

