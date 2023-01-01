Rigatoni in Astoria
Astoria restaurants that serve rigatoni
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Gino's Pizzeria & Restaurant - New - Ginos Pizzza at Broadway
43-19 Broadway, Astoria
|L. Rigatoni Bolognese
|$8.95
Macoletta Astoria
2815 24th ave, Astoria
|Rigatoni Bolognese
|$19.00
Rigatoni in a Classic Bolognese Sauce with Slow-Cooked Beef and Veal
Andrew Bellucci's Pizzeria
37-08 30th Ave, Astoria
|Rigatoni VODKA
|$19.00
Al Dente. Topped with Burrata. Available SPICY!
|SPICY VODKA RIGATONI
|$20.00
Our Famous Vodka Sauce spiced w/ Calabrian Chilies, topped w/ Burrata. ADD: EGGPLANT or CHICKEN Cutlets or Crispy Sweet Fennel PORK SAUSAGE (+7)