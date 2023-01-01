Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Astoria

Astoria restaurants
Toast

Astoria restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

The Shady Lady - 34-19 30th Avenue

34-19 30th Avenue, Astoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Alaskan King Salmon$25.00
wild mushrooms, spinach, parsnip puree sauce
Smoked Salmon Benedict$26.00
(fresh filet hot smoked in house) spinach, brioche toast, béarnaise sauce, home fries
More about The Shady Lady - 34-19 30th Avenue
Citrus Crusted salmon image

 

Blend Astoria

3717 30th Ave, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Citrus Crusted salmon$28.00
Citrus Panko Crusted Salmon With Cilantro Mash and Asparagus
More about Blend Astoria
Item pic

 

Tacuba Astoria

35 01 36th street, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon a la talla$24.00
More about Tacuba Astoria
Spicy Salmon Cracker image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • POKE

Poke Burrito

3707 30th Ave, Astoria

Avg 4.1 (261 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Salmon Cracker$6.95
Salmon Shiso
Atlantic salmon - green and sweet onion - edamame - cucumber - sesame seeds - wasabi yuzu - seaweed salad - crab salad
More about Poke Burrito
Local Kitchen image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Local Kitchen

3507 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria

Avg 3.7 (70 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Alaskan Salmon$8.99
Grilled Salmon with Organic field greens, Roasted Tomatoes & Roasted garlic Aioli on 8 Grain Pocket
Grilled Norwegian Salmon With Mixed Vegetables & Rice$19.99
More about Local Kitchen
Item pic

 

Flaming Grill - 35-07 Ditmars Blvd

35-07 Ditmars Boulevard, Queens

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Salmon$15.00
More about Flaming Grill - 35-07 Ditmars Blvd
a5f51a03-fe7d-44cc-a3e8-45ce965ad063 image

 

The Thirsty Koala

35-12 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beni Salmon$20.00
Jail Island Sesame Salmon (GF)$29.00
King salmon filet mixed citrus, tamari, honey, fresh ginger, garlic, toasted sesame seeds, with braised baby bok choy (gluten free, contains seeds, DF)
More about The Thirsty Koala
Bubba's Bistro image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Bubba's Bistro - Ditmars

31-13A Ditmars Blvd, Astoria

Avg 4.5 (23 reviews)
Takeout
Crabmeat Stuffed Salmon$27.00
Grilled Salmon$24.00
Salmon with a saffron cream sauce, served with your choice of jambalaya rice, yellow rice or mash
More about Bubba's Bistro - Ditmars
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Fresco's Cantina

12-14 31st Ave, Astoria

Avg 4.6 (962 reviews)
Takeout
El Norteno (Salmon)$26.00
Pan Seared 8oz Atlantic Salmon topped with our Guava-Chili sauce and lime zest on a bed of our sautéed pepper trio & onions - served with Peruvian cilantro rice, Cuban black beans and fried sweet plantains.
More about Fresco's Cantina
Restaurant banner

 

Queen's Room - 3602 Ditmars Blvd

3602 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Seared Salmon$28.00
More about Queen's Room - 3602 Ditmars Blvd

