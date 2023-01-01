Salmon in Astoria
Astoria restaurants that serve salmon
The Shady Lady - 34-19 30th Avenue
34-19 30th Avenue, Astoria
|Alaskan King Salmon
|$25.00
wild mushrooms, spinach, parsnip puree sauce
|Smoked Salmon Benedict
|$26.00
(fresh filet hot smoked in house) spinach, brioche toast, béarnaise sauce, home fries
Blend Astoria
3717 30th Ave, Astoria
|Citrus Crusted salmon
|$28.00
Citrus Panko Crusted Salmon With Cilantro Mash and Asparagus
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • POKE
Poke Burrito
3707 30th Ave, Astoria
|Spicy Salmon Cracker
|$6.95
|Salmon Shiso
Atlantic salmon - green and sweet onion - edamame - cucumber - sesame seeds - wasabi yuzu - seaweed salad - crab salad
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Local Kitchen
3507 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria
|Alaskan Salmon
|$8.99
Grilled Salmon with Organic field greens, Roasted Tomatoes & Roasted garlic Aioli on 8 Grain Pocket
|Grilled Norwegian Salmon With Mixed Vegetables & Rice
|$19.99
Flaming Grill - 35-07 Ditmars Blvd
35-07 Ditmars Boulevard, Queens
|Grilled Salmon
|$15.00
The Thirsty Koala
35-12 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria
|Beni Salmon
|$20.00
|Jail Island Sesame Salmon (GF)
|$29.00
King salmon filet mixed citrus, tamari, honey, fresh ginger, garlic, toasted sesame seeds, with braised baby bok choy (gluten free, contains seeds, DF)
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Bubba's Bistro - Ditmars
31-13A Ditmars Blvd, Astoria
|Crabmeat Stuffed Salmon
|$27.00
|Grilled Salmon
|$24.00
Salmon with a saffron cream sauce, served with your choice of jambalaya rice, yellow rice or mash
BURRITOS • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Fresco's Cantina
12-14 31st Ave, Astoria
|El Norteno (Salmon)
|$26.00
Pan Seared 8oz Atlantic Salmon topped with our Guava-Chili sauce and lime zest on a bed of our sautéed pepper trio & onions - served with Peruvian cilantro rice, Cuban black beans and fried sweet plantains.