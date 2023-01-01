Short ribs in Astoria
Astoria restaurants that serve short ribs
Citrico Cafe
3290 36th St, Queens
|Short Rib Chile Torta
|$16.00
Short Rib, chile colorado, pickled jalapeno, mayo, refried beans, avocado, lettuce onions and tomatoes
|Chile Colorado Braised Short Rib
|$16.00
Mexican style braised short rib
Salsa roja | pickled onions |
Blend Astoria
3717 30th Ave, Astoria
|Short Rib Lomo Saltado
|$28.00
SAUTEED SKIRT STEAK + WHITE RICE + TOMATOES + ONIONS + SOY & OYSTER SAUCE + FRENCH FRIES + CILANTRO & JALAPENO AIOLI
Vite Vinosteria
31-05 34th St, Astoria
|Arancino Short Rib
|$14.95
Crispi Rice Ball W Short Rib
Ruta Oaxaca Mexican Cuisine
35-03 Broadway, Astoria
|Beef Short Ribs
|$33.00
Slow cooked beef short ribs, Mole Oaxaca, platano macho puree, croquetas de papas GLUTEN FREE)
The Thirsty Koala
35-12 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria
|Aussie Beef Short Rib Pies (Halal)
|$20.00
|Pastured Beef Short Rib Barbacoa Tacos (GF Halal)
|$20.00
Four pastured beef short rib tacos, cooked low and slow barbacoa style with the right amount of heat, sweet and smoky, on artisanal soft corn tortillas, fresh cabbage, pico de gallo, guacamole, caramelized cippolini onions, radish,, house made coriander aioli,, fresh cilantro and limes
|Aussie Short Rib Pies And Fries
|$20.00