Short ribs in Astoria

Astoria restaurants
Astoria restaurants that serve short ribs

Item pic

 

Citrico Cafe

3290 36th St, Queens

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Short Rib Chile Torta$16.00
Short Rib, chile colorado, pickled jalapeno, mayo, refried beans, avocado, lettuce onions and tomatoes
Chile Colorado Braised Short Rib$16.00
Mexican style braised short rib
Salsa roja | pickled onions |
More about Citrico Cafe
Item pic

 

Blend Astoria

3717 30th Ave, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Short Rib Lomo Saltado$28.00
SAUTEED SKIRT STEAK + WHITE RICE + TOMATOES + ONIONS + SOY & OYSTER SAUCE + FRENCH FRIES + CILANTRO & JALAPENO AIOLI
More about Blend Astoria
Banner pic

 

Vite Vinosteria

31-05 34th St, Astoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Arancino Short Rib$14.95
Crispi Rice Ball W Short Rib
More about Vite Vinosteria
Consumer pic

 

Ruta Oaxaca Mexican Cuisine

35-03 Broadway, Astoria

Avg 4.5 (135 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Short Ribs$33.00
Slow cooked beef short ribs, Mole Oaxaca, platano macho puree, croquetas de papas GLUTEN FREE)
More about Ruta Oaxaca Mexican Cuisine
Item pic

 

The Thirsty Koala

35-12 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Aussie Beef Short Rib Pies (Halal)$20.00
Pastured Beef Short Rib Barbacoa Tacos (GF Halal)$20.00
Four pastured beef short rib tacos, cooked low and slow barbacoa style with the right amount of heat, sweet and smoky, on artisanal soft corn tortillas, fresh cabbage, pico de gallo, guacamole, caramelized cippolini onions, radish,, house made coriander aioli,, fresh cilantro and limes
Aussie Short Rib Pies And Fries$20.00
More about The Thirsty Koala

