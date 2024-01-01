Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sticky rice in
Astoria
/
Astoria
/
Sticky Rice
Astoria restaurants that serve sticky rice
Hero Thai & Izakaya
34-16 Broadway, Astoria
No reviews yet
Mango Sticky Rice
$9.00
Homemade sweet sticky rice and mango topped with coconut milk
More about Hero Thai & Izakaya
Bund Dumpling House
25-08 Broadway, Astoria
No reviews yet
Sticky Rice Shaomai 20pcs 冻糯米烧麦
$22.95
More about Bund Dumpling House
Browse other tasty dishes in Astoria
Cake
French Fries
Pies
Cheeseburgers
Souvlaki
Short Ribs
Lentil Soup
Chicken Salad
Neighborhoods within Astoria to explore
Astoria
Avg 4.3
(34 restaurants)
More near Astoria to explore
Bronx
Avg 4.3
(142 restaurants)
Long Island City
Avg 4.5
(88 restaurants)
Flushing
Avg 4.3
(48 restaurants)
Jackson Heights
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Sunnyside
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Edgewater
Avg 4.8
(15 restaurants)
Woodside
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
East Elmhurst
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Cliffside Park
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(2594 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(72 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(76 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(781 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(400 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(107 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(144 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(145 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.3
(638 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston